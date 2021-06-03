Clutch lists WOW24-7 among top service providers in Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leading B2B ratings and reviews platform, Clutch lists WOW24-7 as one of the top business services providers in Ukraine.

Last month, the platform published a list of 54 leading service businesses in Ukraine, choosing from industries such as Web Development, BPO, Blockchain, IT Staff Augmentation, and others.

Falling under the category of BPO companies, WOW24-7 was recognized as one of the leading customer support providers in Ukraine.

The company’s CEO and co-founder, Maya Momotok, expressed her appreciation for the recognition.

“Our presence on Clutch has brought us many advantages. One of them is being recognized as one of the top call center outsourcing companies. That, along with other benefits, has helped us to solidify our market position and reach a wider range of clients,” she said.

According to Clutch, Ukraine has become a top destination for investors that are looking for a perfect combination of great talent and affordable costs. In addition, the platform points out that Ukraine is the country of choice for many business services.

Clutch Sales Development Representative Jamie Kenny reiterated his company’s choice.

“We’re proud to recognize the top business service providers in Ukraine for their ability to deliver in niche markets,” Kenny said. “Customers looking for a trusted partner should look no further than the leaders on this list,” he added.

About WOW24-7

Call center outsourcing company WOW24-7 is ranked among the top customer support agencies in the world. It provides professional customer service for brands worldwide using the latest technology advancements. With over 15 years of experience, WOW24-7 has gained expertise in delivering quality omnichannel support for companies from different industries, including SaaS, E-Commerce, Venture Capitals, Telecommunication and FinTech providers, Tourism, Software, and Hardware Development businesses.

