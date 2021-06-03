Achiko AG Announces Successful Integration of its Teman Sehat Digital Ecosystem and AptameX Covid-19 Diagnostic Testing Platform for Launch in Indonesia

Wireless Integration of AptameX Covid-19 Test with Teman Sehat Completed



Teman Sehat’s Open API Allows for Integration of Third Party Testing Platforms

Teman Sehat Provides Results within 15 minutes, Permitting Entry into Safe Locations

Testing Current Teman Sehat Subscribers 3-5 Times Per Month Contributes to Safety of Users and Communities while Providing Strong Potential Revenue Stream for Achiko

ZURICH, Switzerland, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achiko AG (SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”, the “Company”), a global healthtech company currently developing technologies that seek to deliver rapid, affordable diagnostic testing for Covid-19 and a range of other pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications announced today that its digital passporting service mobile app, Teman Sehat (Health Buddy), has been successfully integrated with AptameX, its proprietary non-invasive, saliva-based Covid-19 diagnostic test.

Teman Sehat works in combination with AptameX and provides an accurate, low-cost, state of the art digital ecosystem that can schedule Covid-19 testing, receive payments, and obtain test results within a few minutes to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

The AptameX Covid-19 test results are analyzed to determine whether the presence of the virus has been detected. Users receive their result on the Teman Sehat app within 15 minutes in the form of a "Green" health pass if the test result is negative. Utilizing the health pass, entry into various locations can then be facilitated. If the result is positive, users are alerted of their positive test result and asked to take the necessary precautions.

Especially in regions severely affected by Covid-19, Teman Sehat provides an easy-to-use Covid-19 digital health passport service that can be used to secure specific locations such as malls or neighborhoods from further spread of the virus.

“It is evident that Covid-19 is going to be with us for quite some time,” stated Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko. “The combination of Teman Sehat and AptameX, particularly at its low price point and strong performance, has the potential to allow communities and workplaces to function almost normally whilst waiting for vaccination technologies to mature and to become available. Combining all these measures will enable us to beat Covid-19 globally,” added Goh.

The milestone with Teman Sehat follows preliminary results indicating a sensitivity of 77.59% when compared against RT-PCR results with a mean industry CT score of 28.3 (95% CI:75.94-79.24). The Company expects the results to improve as it moves to production and commercial availability later this year.i ii

Test sites (e.g. hospitals, clinics, offices, airports etc.) will be able to operate Teman Sehat in conjunction with the saliva-based Covid-19 test kit, AptameX. The UV-VIS spectrophotometer transmits results wirelessly via Bluetooth with the entire testing process from booking through testing to diagnosis being managed through a PC or a mobile device in a one-stop shop format. The open API of Teman Sehat also allows for third party tests to be integrated.

“Teman Sehat’s growing market reach in Indonesia currently amounts to approximately 250,000 subscribers, and thanks to the low price of our tests (less than the price of a cup of coffee), we expect to be able to safeguard possibly 2% of Indonesia's 270 million population by later this year at 3-5 tests per person per month,” said Dr. Morris S. Berrie, President at Achiko. “With a goal of testing users 3-5 times per month, our diagnostic and digital passport technologies represents incredible value to communities, businesses and, of course, the people and shareholders of Achiko AG.”

ABOUT ACHIKO AG

Achiko creates and develops new innovations in healthcare technology through its biotechnology division, AptameX, and its sister digital mobile health technology division, Teman Sehat. The Company has created a unique telehealth capability that provides user-friendly diagnostic testing integrated with a digital passport solution for the management of Covid-19.

AptameX comprises of DNA aptamer-based technology that is cost-effective, chemically synthesised and widely applicable to the evolving diagnostic field of healthcare. Together with the digital mobile health app Teman Sehat, Achiko is developing potential technologies that seek to deliver rapid, affordable diagnostic testing for a range of pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications. The AptameX technology is licensed from Regenacellx.sl and Achiko has exclusive commercialisation rights.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Seoul and Singapore.

Further information can be found at www.achiko.com.

If you have any questions regarding the Company, please contact us.

Media contacts:

ACHIKO AG

Investor Relations

E: ir@achiko.com

Switzerland & Global

Marcus Balogh

Farner Consulting Ltd.

E: achiko@farner.ch

T: +41 44 266 67 67

DISCLAIMER

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

i https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.32.2001483

ii G.C.K. Mak et al: J. of Clin. Virology; Vol 134, January 2021, 104712



