ATARI VCS:

Available at retail in the United States from June 15, 2021

Paris, June 3, 2021 – Atari, one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, today announced that the Atari VCS will be available for purchase starting on June 15, 2021, via Best Buy, GameStop, Micro Center, and the official Atari VCS website. Each retailer will offer unique launch-day promotions.

Partnered with PowerA, Atari also developed a Wireless Classic Joystick, based on the original Atari 2600 controller, and an Atari Modern Controller. Both controllers feature rumble feedback, LED lighting, USB charging, and wireless Bluetooth compatibility with the Atari VCS and most PC’s and mobile devices.

In order to cater to a wide audience, the Atari VCS is continuing to expand its library of free and premium content:

over a dozen titles from popular independent game developers (Boulder Dash Deluxe, Danger Scavenger, Guntech, Jetboard Joust, Missile Command: Recharged, Sir Lovelot, Something Ate My Alien, Tailgunner). New titles will launch on the Atari VCS store through the year.

free access to 100 arcade and Atari 2600 classics, fully optimized for use with the Wireless Classic Joystick, with its rumble and LED light effects that give retro favorites new life.

free access to Antstream Arcade, the popular game streaming platform, which offers on-demand access to the world's largest collection of licensed retro titles.

In addition to original indie games and classic retro titles, the Atari VCS enables access to popular streaming services directly from the Atari VCS dashboard — or with help from the Atari VCS Companion app, available in the App Store and on Google Play. The system features a built-in Chrome browser and Google’s Workspace apps. Atari VCS owners can also load up their favorite movies and TV shows using their favorite streaming media services, including 4K HDR content, as well as listen to music, shop, and access their social media.

The Atari VCS platform will offer support for 4K resolution, HDR and 60FPS content, onboard and expandable storage options, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, as well as USB 3.0 support. For those that enjoy the ultimate in configurability and customization, an optional PC Mode additionally allows for the installation of Windows or Linux as an alternative operating system, transforming the Atari VCS into a fully featured and powerful mini-PC.

This retail launch follows the different phases of pre-order deliveries initiated in late December 2020. The Atari VCS Onyx Base systems start at $299.99 USD, while Atari VCS Black Walnut and Onyx All-In system bundles include the Atari VCS Classic Joystick (available separately for $59.99) and Atari VCS Modern Controller (also $59.99) for $399.99 USD. All prices represent special launch day pricing and may be subject to change in the future.

