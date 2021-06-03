English French

PRESS RELEASE OF JUNE 3, 2021

SIMPLIFIED TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF

NATIXIS

INITIATIED BY

BPCE

Press release relating to the availability of the document containing the “other information” regarding the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Natixis

This press release prepared by Natixis is issued in accordance with the provisions of Article 231-28, I of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the “AMF”).

In the context of the public offer initiated by BPCE for all Natixis shares not held by BPCE as of the date of filing of its offer, Natixis announces that the document containing the information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Natixis was filed with the AMF on June 2, 2021, and will be made available to the public on June 3, 2021, in accordance with the provisions of article 231-28, I of the AMF’s general regulations.

This document containing other information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Natixis is available on the Natixis website ( www.natixis.com ) and on the AMF website ( www.amf-france.org ) and may be obtained free of charge from the registered office of Natixis, 30, avenue Pierre Mendès France, 75013 Paris.

It is reminded that the offer will be open for a period of twenty (20) trading days corresponding to twenty (20) business days in the United States. The opening and closing dates of the offer will be published in a notice from the AMF. The procedure for the tender offer is described in section 1.4 of the response document prepared by Natixis and to which the AMF has affixed visa n°21-108 pursuant to the clearance decision of the offer dated April 15, 2021.

Attachment