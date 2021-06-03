English Dutch French

Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations



NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 78 140 own shares outside the stock exchange. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 447 114 to 3 368 974 (out of a total of 60 414 841 shares or 5.58%).

Date Number of shares Purpose Price (€) 25 May 2021 2 500 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 25.140 25 May 2021 4 000 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 26.375 27 May 2021 40 000 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 26.055 27 May 2021 333 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 34.600 28 May 2021 9 667 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 34.600 28 May 2021 4 000 Exercise stock options SOP2 30.175 31 May 2021 6 000 Exercise stock options SOP2 30.175 31 May 2021 10 940 Remuneration in shares of non-executive Directors 0 1 June 2021 700 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 26.055





