Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations
NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 78 140 own shares outside the stock exchange. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 447 114 to 3 368 974 (out of a total of 60 414 841 shares or 5.58%).
|Date
|Number of shares
|Purpose
|Price (€)
|25 May 2021
|2 500
|Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
|25.140
|25 May 2021
|4 000
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|26.375
|27 May 2021
|40 000
|Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
|26.055
|27 May 2021
|333
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|34.600
|28 May 2021
|9 667
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|34.600
|28 May 2021
|4 000
|Exercise stock options SOP2
|30.175
|31 May 2021
|6 000
|Exercise stock options SOP2
|30.175
|31 May 2021
|10 940
|Remuneration in shares of non-executive Directors
|0
|1 June 2021
|700
|Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
|26.055
Attachment