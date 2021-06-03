English Finnish

Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement, Insider information 3 June 2021 at 8.15 a.m. (CEST)

Savosolar hands over solar heating plant in Issoudun, France

Savosolar has handed over the largest solar thermal plant in France so far, collector field size 14,252 m², to Kyotherm Solar, who owns the plant and sells heat to Malteries Franco-Suisses (MFS). Published originally in August 2019, the project has faced delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic; it has been in operation since January 2021, and now the handover has been completed.

The 10 MW solar thermal plant produces heat to malt drying process in MFS’ factory and reduces the use of gas, saving approximately 2,100 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year with no increase in energy costs to the customer.

Jari Varjotie, the CEO of Savosolar: ”We are very pleased that Kyotherm Solar chose Savosolar to deliver their solar heating plant. The MFS Issoudun malt factory produces 160,000 tonnes of malt annually, and this Kyotherm Solar’s plant supports MFS in achieving their ambitious clean energy targets.”





