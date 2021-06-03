AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for May 2021

English Estonian

In May 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 124 470 passengers, which is an 64.8% increase compared to May 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 7.3% to 31 057 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 72.7% to 40 500 units in the same comparison.



AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for May 2021 were the following:

May 2021 May 2020 Change Passengers 124 470 75 511 64.8% Finland - Sweden 25 257 8 167 209.3% Estonia - Finland 95 902 63 259 51.6% Estonia - Sweden 3 311 2 802 18.2% Latvia - Sweden 0 1 283 -100.0% Cargo Units 31 057 28 948 7.3% Finland - Sweden 5 935 6 340 -6.4% Estonia - Finland 21 330 19 567 9.0% Estonia - Sweden 3 792 2 883 31.5% Latvia - Sweden 0 158 -100.0% Passenger Vehicles 40 500 23 446 72.7% Finland - Sweden 4 117 1 544 166.6% Estonia - Finland 36 263 21 529 68.4% Estonia - Sweden 120 0 0.0% Latvia - Sweden 0 373 -100.0%

COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in May 2021.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

May results reflect shuttle and cargo operations, operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

May results reflect the operations of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were suspended.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

May results reflect the operation of the Turku-Stockholm route, operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended.

LATVIA – SWEDEN

Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.





