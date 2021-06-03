AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for May 2021

In May 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 124 470 passengers, which is an 64.8% increase compared to May 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 7.3% to 31 057 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 72.7% to 40 500 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for May 2021 were the following:
|May 2021
|May 2020
|Change
|Passengers
|124 470
|75 511
|64.8%
|Finland - Sweden
|25 257
|8 167
|209.3%
|Estonia - Finland
|95 902
|63 259
|51.6%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 311
|2 802
|18.2%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|1 283
|-100.0%
|Cargo Units
|31 057
|28 948
|7.3%
|Finland - Sweden
|5 935
|6 340
|-6.4%
|Estonia - Finland
|21 330
|19 567
|9.0%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 792
|2 883
|31.5%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|158
|-100.0%
|Passenger Vehicles
|40 500
|23 446
|72.7%
|Finland - Sweden
|4 117
|1 544
|166.6%
|Estonia - Finland
|36 263
|21 529
|68.4%
|Estonia - Sweden
|120
|0
|0.0%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|373
|-100.0%
COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in May 2021.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
May results reflect shuttle and cargo operations, operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
May results reflect the operations of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were suspended.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
May results reflect the operation of the Turku-Stockholm route, operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.
