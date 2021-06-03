AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for May 2021

| Source: Tallink Grupp Tallink Grupp

Tallinn, ESTONIA

In May 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 124 470 passengers, which is an 64.8% increase compared to May 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 7.3% to 31 057 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 72.7% to 40 500 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for May 2021 were the following:

 May 2021May 2020Change
Passengers124 47075 51164.8%
Finland - Sweden25 2578 167209.3%
Estonia - Finland95 90263 25951.6%
Estonia - Sweden3 3112 80218.2%
Latvia - Sweden01 283-100.0%
    
Cargo Units31 05728 9487.3%
Finland - Sweden5 9356 340-6.4%
Estonia - Finland21 33019 5679.0%
Estonia - Sweden3 7922 88331.5%
Latvia - Sweden0158-100.0%
    
Passenger Vehicles40 50023 44672.7%
Finland - Sweden4 1171 544166.6%
Estonia - Finland36 26321 52968.4%
Estonia - Sweden12000.0%
Latvia - Sweden0373-100.0%

        

COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in May 2021.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
May results reflect shuttle and cargo operations, operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
May results reflect the operations of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were suspended.

FINLAND – SWEDEN
May results reflect the operation of the Turku-Stockholm route, operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended.

LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.

Joonas Joost
Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee

 

Attachment


Attachments

2021 05 ENG