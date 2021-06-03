Tryg’s Capital Markets Day

English Danish

Tryg will host a Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and other capital markets participants on 16 November 2021 in the morning. The intention is to host the event in London, but given the circumstances, this will be re-confirmed in the late Autumn. Alternatively, the CMD will be hosted in a virtual format. Additional details, including registration for participation, will be distributed closer to the date of the event.

