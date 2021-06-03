ALSTOM SA : Alstom’s Chinese joint venture to maintain Innovia system for Wuhu City’s first monorail lines

English French

Alstom’s Chinese joint venture to maintain Innovia system for Wuhu City’s first monorail lines

PBTS joint venture will maintain 240-car monorail fleet

Scheduled to enter service in late 2021, the fleet will operate on Wuhu’s first monorail

3 June 2021 – Alstom’s Chinese joint venture, CRRC Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems Limited (PBTS)1, has been awarded a 27-year contract to maintain the Innovia Monorail 300 platform for Wuhu City in China’s Anhui Province.

Under the agreement, PBTS will be responsible for maintaining Wuhu Yunda Rail Transit Construction and Operation Co., Ltd.’s new monorail, scheduled to enter operation at the end of 2021. The contract comprises technical support and spare part supply as well as the labour and materials required to carry out the Innovia fleet’s corrective and preventive maintenance, and overhauls, in addition to maintaining the system’s guideway switches and depot equipment. The fleet is based on a contract PBTS signed in 2017 to supply Wuhu City’s Innovia Monorail 300 platform, along with a total of 240 cars. Once complete, the new 24-station, 30.3 km Line 1 and the 12-station, 16.5 km Line 2 Phase One, will be the first two monorail lines in Wuhu and form the backbone of the city’s public rail transportation system.

“We are very proud to continue making significant contributions to developing Wuhu’s public transportation network with our integrated urban mobility solutions. This latest order demonstrates the confidence that Wuhu’s authority has in the Build & Maintain principle and their trust in Alstom’s leading role in China’s growing transportation sector following the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation,” said Jianwei Zhang, President of Alstom China.

Designed to integrate seamlessly into urban environments, Alstom’s fully automated and driverless Innovia monorail systems provide an energy-efficient, comfortable, and cost-effective mobility solution, particularly suited for rapidly growing or dense cities. These modern and quiet vehicles run on elevated guideways that are built off-site to permit fast assembly with minimal on-site disruption. Alstom offers 30 years of expertise in successful monorail design, build, operations and maintenance, with industry leading availability and safety standards.

In addition, Alstom has a long-standing track record of providing operations and maintenance (O&M) services for transit systems across the globe, with a total of 42 active O&M projects, 23 of which are full turnkey systems. Its comprehensive services portfolio also includes modernisation, parts, repairs, overhauls, and digital support services.

Present in China for over 60 years, Alstom has been participating in the full spectrum of railway projects, with a complete range of rolling stock (high-speed trains, railway passenger cars, locomotives, metro, automated people movers, monorail and trams), customised services, as well as infrastructure and signalling solutions. With the completion of the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation effective Jan. 29, 2021, Alstom China has thirteen joint ventures, seven wholly foreign-owned enterprises, and over 11,000 employees. Together, the joint ventures have delivered more than 5,900 railway passenger cars, 1,530 electric locomotives, 7,194 metro cars, 536 Monorail cars, 168 automated people mover cars and 191 tram cars to China’s growing rail transit market as well as to overseas markets. In China, Alstom also provides customers with a wide range of services solutions, from heavy maintenance to modernisations, and has 2,252 metro cars under maintenance contracts. It is a major signalling supplier to the Chinese high-speed network, and through its joint ventures, its signalling systems are utilized in 102 urban mass transit lines and its propulsion equipment are applied in 100 metro lines in Chinese cities.

1 CRRC Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems Limited is owned at 50% by Alstom Group and is consolidated by equity-method. The 50% share in net income of CRRC Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems Limited is included into Alstom aEBIT.

