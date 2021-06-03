Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Robin Lindahl

| Source: Taaleri Oyj Taaleri Oyj

Helsinki, FINLAND

TAALERI PLC                MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS        3 JUNE 2021 AT 9:50 (EEST)

Taaleri PlcManagers’ transactions Robin Lindahl

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Lindahl, Robin

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20210602175000_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 267 Unit price: 10.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 544 Unit price: 10.8 EUR

(3): Volume: 500 Unit price: 10.8 EUR

(4): Volume: 672 Unit price: 10.8 EUR

(5): Volume: 17 Unit price: 10.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 10.8 EUR

Taaleri Plc
Communications

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com