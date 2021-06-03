TAALERI PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 3 JUNE 2021 AT 9:50 (EEST)
Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Robin Lindahl
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lindahl, Robin
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20210602175000_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-06-02
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 267 Unit price: 10.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 544 Unit price: 10.8 EUR
(3): Volume: 500 Unit price: 10.8 EUR
(4): Volume: 672 Unit price: 10.8 EUR
(5): Volume: 17 Unit price: 10.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 10.8 EUR
Taaleri Plc
Communications
Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com