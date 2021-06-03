Groupe BPCE - SIMPLIFIED TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF NATIXIS - availability of the document relating to other information, in particular legal, financial and accounting information regarding BPCE

French English

PRESS RELEASE DATED JUNE 3, 2021

SIMPLIFIED TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF NATIXIS

INITIATED BY THE COMPANY BPCE

Press release concerning the availability of the document relating to other information, in particular legal, financial and accounting information of BPCE

This press release was prepared by BPCE and made available to the public pursuant to article 231-28, I of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the « AMF ») General Regulation.

BPCE announces that the document relating to other information, in particular legal, financial and accounting information of BPCE, has been filed with the AMF on June 2, 2021, and is made available to the public on June 3, 2021, pursuant to article 231-28, I of the AMF’s General Regulation.

This document relating to other information, in particular legal, financial and accounting information of BPCE, is available on the websites of BPCE ( www.groupebpce.com ) and the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ), and may be obtained free of charge from:

BPCE

50 avenue Pierre Mendès France

75013 Paris

France JPMorgan (France)



14 place Vendôme

75001 Paris

France

The duration of the offer will be twenty (20) trading days corresponding to twenty (20) business days in the United States. The opening date and closing date of the offer will be published by the AMF. The procedure for tending in the offer is described in section 2.7 of the offer document prepared by BPCE and on which the AMF has, in accordance with the clearance decision of the public tender offer dated April 15, 2021, affixed visa no. 21-107.

