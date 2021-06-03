Panostaja Oyj Half-year Financial Report November 1, 2020-April 30, 2021

English Finnish

Panostaja Oyj Half-year Financial Report June 3, 2021 10.00 a.m.





Easing of the pandemic reflected by outlook





February 1, 2021-April 30, 2021 (3 months)

Net sales increased in two of the six segments. Net sales for the Group as a whole weakened by 7% to MEUR 36.3 (MEUR 39.1).

EBIT improved in one of the six segments. The entire Group’s EBIT declined from the reference period, standing at MEUR -0.5 (MEUR 0.9).

Grano’s net sales for the review period declined by 6% from the reference period in the previous year. EBIT totaled MEUR 0.8 (MEUR 1.2).

Earnings per share (undiluted) were -4.1 cents (-1.3 cents).

In the review period, Panostaja made an agreement on selling the share capital of Suomen Helakeskus Oy to HTF Group Oy. Panostaja Group recorded a sales loss of about MEUR 1.0 for the trade.





November 1, 2020-April 30, 2021 (6 months)

Net sales increased in two of the six segments. Net sales for the Group as a whole weakened by 9% to MEUR 73.0 (MEUR 80.0).

EBIT improved in two of the six segments. The entire Group’s EBIT declined from the reference period, standing at MEUR -1.8 (MEUR 0.3).

Grano’s net sales for the review period declined by 6% from the reference period in the previous year. EBIT totaled MEUR 0.7 (MEUR 0.8).

Earnings per share (undiluted) were -7.5 cents (-3.2 cents).





CEO Tapio Tommila:



“During the three-month review period, the total net sales of the segments dropped by 7% from the reference period. The impacts of the coronavirus pandemic remained clearly evident in each segment’s operating environment and net sales continued to decline, especially for Carrot and CoreHW. Grano’s net sales, too, were 6% lower than in the reference period. On the other hand, Hygga continued its strong increase in net sales as a result of the outsourcing services provided in Helsinki. Due to the decline in net sales, EBIT for the review period weakened from the reference period to MEUR -0.5 (MEUR 0.9).

Panostaja affiliate Gugguu’s abnormal financial period for 2021 ended during the review period in March. Over the course of the past financial period, Gugguu increased its net sales to MEUR 4.6 and continued its active development efforts aiming for internationalization. Among other things, the company developed international online trade and opened local websites for target countries. During the year, Gugguu also conducted an international market survey and initiated active digital and influencer marketing efforts in the target countries and Finland. The product categories were also further expanded.

The corporate acquisitions market remained active in the period under review, and the availability of new opportunities has been high. During the period under review, we also sold the entire share capital of Suomen Helakeskus Oy to HTF Group Oy. Panostaja has been the owner of Suomen Helakeskus for a long time, and this divestment is in line with our strategy and supports the goal of actively developing our portfolio.

The impacts of the, so far, year-long coronavirus pandemic persisted through the past review period. The easing of the pandemic after the review period has resulted in increased activity and an improved outlook for Grano, for example.”





Financial Development: November 1, 2020-April 30, 2021

MEUR



Q2 Q2 6 months 6 months 12 months 2/21-

4/21 2/20-

4/20 11/20-

4/21 11/19-

4/20 11/19-

10/20 Net sales, MEUR 36.3 39.1 73.0 80.0 151.4 EBIT, MEUR -0.5 0.9 -1.8 0.3 0.3 Profit before taxes, MEUR -1.1 0.3 -3.1 -0.8 -2.2 Profit/loss for the financial period, MEUR -2.4 -0.4 -4.9 -1.7 -3.4 Earnings per share, undiluted (EUR) -0.04 -0.01 -0.08 -0.03 -0.08 Equity per share (EUR) 0.71 0.88 0.71 0.88 0.82 Operating cash flow (MEUR) 4.8 16.1 5.6 17.6 23.6





Impacts of COVID-19

The impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the business operations of Panostaja and its segments started in mid-March 2020 with the pandemic itself and the lockdown and restriction measures implemented to prevent its propagation began to eat into demand and cause general uncertainty. Global and domestic forecasts regarding economic growth declined significantly after the onset of the pandemic. Panostaja and its segments instituted a number of measures to safeguard their staff immediately after the outbreak.Remote work arrangements and restrictions on meetings were implemented where possible. In addition to this, the companies have responded to the decreased demand through cutbacks and layoffs. The companies have also implemented a wide range of measures to secure funding. In the review period, the coronavirus pandemic continued to impact the development of the Panostaja segments’ net sales through low demand, slow negotiations and decisions, and caution brought on by the general uncertainty.

Panostaja tests intangible and tangible assets for impairment whenever there are signs that their value may have decreased. Goodwill and other intangible assets with infinite useful life are tested for impairment at least once a year. For the purposes of the testing, goodwill and intangible assets with infinite useful life are allocated to cash-generating units. The amount recoverable by cash-generating units is based on calculations of service value. Formulating these calculations requires the use of estimates. Panostaja has recognized the impairment risk with regard to certain segments and prepared estimates on their future prospects. According to the current estimate, there has not been a need for a write-down. However, the situation will be monitored closely and reassessed during the financial period.





Division of the net sales by segment

MEUR

Q2 Q2 6 months 6 months 12 months



Net sales 2/21-

4/21 2/20-

4/20 11/20-

4/21 11/19-

4/20 11/19-

10/20 Grano 26.9 28.5 54.2 57.8 109.9 Hygga 2.1 1.0 4.0 2.1 4.1 Heatmasters 1.3 1.1 2.2 2.2 4.0 CoreHW 1.4 2.3 3.1 4.7 8.1 Carrot 1.8 3.4 3.9 7.8 14.5 Oscar Software 2.8 2.9 5.6 5.6 11.0 Others 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Eliminations 0.0 0.0 -0.1 -0.1 -0.2 Group in total 36.3 39.1 73.0 80.0 151.4





Division of EBIT by segment

MEUR

Q2 Q2 6 months 6 months 12 months



EBIT 2/21-

4/21 2/20-

4/20 11/20-

4/21 11/19-

4/20 11/19-

10/20 Grano 0.8 1.2 0.7 0.8 4.8 Hygga -0.1 -0.1 -0.4 -0.1 -0.3 Heatmasters 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.3 CoreHW -0.6 0.2 -1.0 0.6 0.5 Carrot -0.3 -0.2 -0.5 -0.6 -4.0 Oscar Software 0.1 0.3 0.4 0.5 1.1 Others -0.7 -0.5 -1.3 -1.1 -2.0 Group in total -0.5 0.9 -1.8 0.3 0.3

Panostaja Group’s business operations for the current review period are reported in six segments: Grano, Heatmasters, Hygga, CoreHW, Carrot, Oscar Software and Others (parent company and associated companies).

In the review period, two associated companies, Gugguu Group Oy and Spectra Yhtiöt Oy, issued reports to the parent company. The profit/loss of the reported associated companies in the review period was MEUR 0.1 (MEUR 0.1), which is presented on a separate row in the consolidated income statement. Gugguu’s deviating financial period ended during the review period in March. In this review period, Gugguu’s net sales increased by 18% to MEUR 4.6 (MEUR 3.9) and EBIT increased to MEUR 0.4 (MEUR 0.1).





Outlook for the 2021 Financial Period

As regards the corporate acquisition market, plenty of opportunities are available and the market is active. The need to leverage ownership arrangements and growth opportunities will persist for SMEs, but the high market liquidity and increased price expectations of sellers are making the operating environment more challenging for corporate acquisitions. We will continue exploring new possible investment targets in accordance with our strategy and assess divestment possibilities as part of the ownership strategies of the investment targets.

It is thought that the demand situation for different investments will develop in the short term as follows:

The demand for Oscar Software will remain good.

The demand for Hygga and Heatmasters will remain satisfactory, and the demand for Grano will return to a satisfactory level (previously poor) as the general pandemic situation improves. CoreHW’s short-term demand will decline to a satisfactory level due to slow trade returns, despite market demand remaining at a good level.

The demand for Carrot will remain poor.





