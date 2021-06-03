New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Targeting and Servicing High Net Worth (HNW) Investors - Strategies, Investment Behaviors, Investor Proclivities with regards to Risk, Loyalty, and Product Uptake" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089362/?utm_source=GNW





A key focus for most wealth providers, HNW entrepreneurs constitute the second-largest target segment (after professionals), followed by females and expats, who represent an almost equally large target market.Inheritors are the smallest segment; however, providers reaching out to female inheritors should not encounter any trouble growing their business given that this segment is often overlooked.



While there is overlap between segments, distinct investment and servicing preferences call for a differentiated servicing strategy.For example, female HNW investors are more risk averse than other segments, but they tend to be comparatively loyal to their wealth manager.



On the flipside, inheritors tend to be the least loyal, meaning early and ongoing engagement is critical.



Scope

- 53.4% of global HNW investors reside in North America, but growth is more pronounced in the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Central and Eastern Europe.

- Professionals account for 9 million individuals within the global HNW market, while entrepreneurs account for another 2.6 million.

- Globally, only 13.9% of female HNW investors have sourced their wealth through first-generation entrepreneurship, compared to 24.7% among males. However, this is slowly changing.



