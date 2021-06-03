New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089448/?utm_source=GNW



Global head and neck cancer therapeutics market is expected to witness significant CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period to reach USD2934.26 million owing to rising patient pool suffering from head and neck cancer around the world. Cancer awareness programs being organized by governments and various private organizations are leading to growing awareness and early cancer diagnosis among the population. This is acting as major growth driver for the global head and neck cancer therapeutics market. Moreover, increasing geriatric population which is more vulnerable to cancer is also acting as a key growth driver for this market.

According to the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), around 550,000 people are diagnosed with head and neck cancer every year and out of these, around 300,000 patients die.With improved healthcare service and beneficial healthcare reforms, there is a spike in demand for head and neck cancer therapeutics around the globe.



Additionally, extensive R&D activities to develop ideal therapeutics are expected to augment the market growth in the coming years.

Global head and neck cancer therapeutics market can be segmented based on diagnostic methods, treatment type, disease indication, route of administration, therapeutic class, end user and region.Based on therapeutic class, the market can be segmented into PD inhibitors, microtubule inhibitors and EGFR inhibitors.



Among them, PD inhibitor drug class is expected to witness healthy CAGR through 2026 owing to new product launches and their increasing application in the treatment of head and neck cancer.

Regionally, North America contributed to the largest market share in global head and neck cancer therapeutics market in 2020 and is further expected to dominate the market through 2026, which can be attributed to high prevalence HPV-induced cancers in countries like United States, Canada, etc. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period as the region is witnessing increasing cases of head and neck cancer due to prevalence of risk factors like increase in cigarette smoking and usage of tobacco.

Major companies operating in the global head and neck cancer therapeutics market include AstraZeneca Plc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AB Science SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boston Biomedical, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bayer AG and AbbVie Inc., among others. The market players are focusing on R&D activities and new drug launches to strengthen their position in global market.



