Global cell isolation market was valued at USD7013.71 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD15529.45 million by 2026

Increasing popularity of precision medicines is also working in the favor of the market growth.



Global cell isolation market has been segmented into product, cell type, source, technique, application, end-user, company and region.Based on technique, the market is further fragmented into centrifugation-based cell isolation, surface-marker based cell isolation and filtration-based cell isolation, amongst which, centrifugation-based cell isolation segment occupied the largest market share in 2020 as it finds extensive applications in various end user sectors such as academic institutes, research laboratories, etc.



Based on application, the market is further divided into biomolecule isolation, cancer research, stem cell research, in vitro diagnostics and others.Among these, cancer research and stem cell research are projected to be the lucrative segments of the market in the forecast period.



Increase in the research activities by biopharma companies and laboratory is the key factor for the growth of the segments.



Based on regional analysis, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The high CAGR of the region can be attributed to the relaxation in the stringent rules and regulations laid down by the government for drug development.



Another factor that can be held responsible for the fastest growth of the region is the availability of competent researchers and personnel who can carry out cell isolation techniques along with a wide genome pool.



Major players operating in the global cell isolation market include GE Healthcare Inc., Stemcell Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.), Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Terumo Corporation, Sartorius AG, Cell Biolabs Inc., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Corning Inc, Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc., Invent Biotechnologies, Inc. and others. The market players are focusing on research and development activities in order to enhance their product portfolios and strengthen their position across the global market. For instance, the major pharmaceutical companies worldwide are making substantial investments in R&D to introduce new drugs in the market. Such investments are expected to increase the demand for cell isolation products over the coming years. In addition to this, new product developments help vendors to expand their product portfolio and gain maximum share in the sector. For example, Thermo Scientific’s Medifuge is a benchtop centrifuge which is having a unique hybrid rotor as well as an interchangeable swing-out buckets and fixed-angle rotors to facilitate rapid & convenient applications on a single platform. Moreover, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and regional expansions are some of the other strategic initiatives taken by major companies for serving the unmet needs of their customers.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global cell isolation market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global cell isolation market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global cell isolation market based on product, cell type, source, technique, application, end-user, company and region.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global cell isolation market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global cell isolation market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global cell isolation market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global cell isolation market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global cell isolation market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global cell isolation market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies and laboratories using cell isolation techniques across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies and laboratories using cell isolation techniques which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies and laboratories using cell isolation techniques and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global cell isolation market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Companies and laboratories using cell isolation techniques, research labs, end users and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to cell isolation

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as research labs, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global cell isolation market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Cell Isolation Market, By Product:

o Consumables

o Instruments

• Global Cell Isolation Market, By Cell Type:

o Human Cells

o Animal Cells

• Global Cell Isolation Market, By Source:

o Bone Marrow

o Cord Blood/Embryonic Stem Cells

o Adipose Tissue

• Global Cell Isolation Market, By Technique:

o Centrifugation-Based Cell Isolation

o Surface Marker-Based Cell Isolation

o Filtration-Based Cell Isolation

• Global Cell Isolation Market, By Application:

o Biomolecule Isolation

o Cancer Research

o Stem Cell Research

o In Vitro Diagnostics

o Others

• Global Cell Isolation Market, By End-User:

o Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

o Research Laboratories and Institutes

o Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

o Cell Banks

• Global Cell Isolation Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global cell isolation market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

