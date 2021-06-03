New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Vehicle Type, By Engine Type, By Technology Type, By Operation Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089442/?utm_source=GNW



Global automotive turbocharger market is expected to grow from USD12.04 billion in 2020 to USD18.61 billion with a CAGR of 6.82% by 2026 because of the implementation of government regulations for emission control and increase in demand for fuel efficient vehicles. Many governments across the globe have taken strong actions to decrease emissions and dependence on non-renewable energy resources. Turbocharger helps significantly in lowering vehicular emissions. Using a turbocharger lowers the displacement volume of the cylinder, reducing the volume of the fuel needed for the same output, and thereby decreasing the exhaust emissions of the vehicle. It also improves fuel efficiency, and it is because of these reasons the push for the implementation of turbocharger technology has strengthened. Also, the demand for fuel efficient vehicles is increasing because of hike in the price of gasoline and diesel in the international market.

The turbocharger is a turbine-driven, forced induction device that increases an internal combustion engine’s power output by forcing extra compressed air into the combustion chamber.The turbocharger was first introduced in diesel engines for the purpose of increasing fuel efficiency, reducing emissions, and increasing higher power output.



After gaining success in diesel engines, turbochargers were introduced in gasoline engines for increasing the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Due to a huge success in both the type of fuel engines, the demand for turbocharger-based engine vehicles is increasing rapidly.

Global automotive turbocharger market can be segmented based on vehicle type, engine type, technology type, and operation type.On the basis of vehicle type, the market can be classified into passenger car, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle.



In the vehicle type, passenger car has the majority of share because of a greater number of sale and increasing demand for high performance cars.In the forecast period, it is expected that passenger cars will be high in demand hence the turbochargers will be sold more in passenger cars than light commercial and heavy commercial vehicle.



In terms of engine type, gasoline is dominating the automotive turbocharger market with more than half of the share and this trend is expected to continue in the forecast period as well.In the technology segment, wastegate has more than one third of the total share in the automotive turbocharger market.



In forecast period, the share of wastegate is expected to reach more than half of the total market share. By operation type segment, conventional turbocharger is dominating the market but in forecast period e- turbocharger is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than conventional turbocharger.

Regionally, the market of automotive turbocharger is more in Asia-Pacific, i.e., about half of total market share, followed by Europe and North America. In the forecast period, the trend is expected to be the same as 2020 with small changes in shares.

Major players operating in global automotive turbocharger market are Garret Motion Inc. BorgWarner Inc., IHI Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Bosch Mahle Turbosystems GmbH , Cummins Turbo Technologies, Inc., Magnum Performance Turbos Inc. Key players are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers and acquisition and new product developments. Players operating in the market are improving R&D capabilities while enhancing operational efficiency to register positive growth.



