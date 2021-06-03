Announcement on the distribution of new shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS

English Estonian

The general meeting of shareholders of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS (registry code 12864036, address A. Lauteri 5, 10114 Tallinn) adopted a resolution on April 15, 2021 to increase the share capital of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS by issuing up to 850,000 new ordinary shares of the fund. The subscription period for EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS shares started on May 14, 2021 and ended on May 31, 2021. In total 4,564 investors, including 2,332 existing shareholders of the fund, participated in the offering.



Today the Supervisory Board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS decided the distribution of the subscribed shares to the investors. First of all, 726,864 new shares were distributed to the existing shareholders, in accordance with the pre-emptive subscription rights specified in the prospectus. For the remaining 123,136 shares, the subscription order limit was set at 698 shares, and to all investors were allocated shares according to their subscription proportion of the adjusted subscription volume after the preferential allocation. Rounding to the nearest whole number was used to determine the exact number of shares. In the part exceeding the offer, 2,217,897 oversubscribed shares were annulled.

Viljar Arakas

Member of the management board

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee



