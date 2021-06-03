New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ibuprofen Market, By Product Type, By Route of Administration, By Application, By Age Group, By Source, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089440/?utm_source=GNW



The global ibuprofen market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.67% in value terms to reach USD6945.36 million by 2026. The global ibuprofen market is driven by rise in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical production. Moreover, rising prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with easy availability of ibuprofen across the globe is positively impacting the growth of market during the forecast period. The major drivers of the market include rise in sports injury, easy availability, cost effective and intensifying chronic diseases are going to drive the global ibuprofen market in the forecast period.

The global ibuprofen market is segmented based on product type, route of administration, application, age group, source, end user, distribution channel, company, and region.Based on route of administration, the market can be categorized into oral v/s intravenous.



Out of which, oral route of administration segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leading position in the market during the forecast period as well.Intravenous route for ibuprofen administration is favored for the management of post-operative and acute pain.



The distribution channel segment is divided into offline and online, the offline segment is dominating the market currently, and due to emergence of COVID-19, the online market witnessed a significant growth in 2020.

By source, the segment is segregated into contract manufacturing organizations (CMO) and in-house, out of which CMO segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period.End user segment is further segregated into hospitals, clinics and other.



The hospital segment is dominating the global ibuprofen market to a significant extent.

Global ibuprofen market is divided into 5 major regions that are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. North America is dominating the market in the current period and in the forecast period too whereas, Asia Pacific is leading the market in the forecast period due to increase in geriatric population and elevation in inflammatory diseases.

BASF SE, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mallinckrodt plc, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Hubei Biocause Phamaceutical Co., Ltd., Perrigo Company PLC, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Teligent, Inc., Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd., Abbott Laboratories Ltd. among others are the leading companies operating in the market. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive Go-To-Market strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements, product launches and new developments, which have been adopted by the major to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer bases.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global ibuprofen market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global ibuprofen market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global Ibuprofen market based on product type, route of administration, application, end user, age group, source, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global ibuprofen market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global ibuprofen market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global ibuprofen market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global ibuprofen market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global ibuprofen market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global ibuprofen market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the products and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global Ibuprofen market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Ibuprofen manufacturers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Ibuprofen

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global ibuprofen market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Ibuprofen Market, By Product Type:

o Tablet

o Capsule

o Syrup

o Injection

• Global Ibuprofen Market, By Route of Administration:

o Oral

o Intravenous

• Global Ibuprofen Market, By Application:

o Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis

o Ankylosing Spondylitis

o Inflammatory Diseases

o Dysmenorrhea

o Others

• Global Ibuprofen Market, By Age Group:

o Adult

o Pediatric

• Global Ibuprofen Market, By Source:

o Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMO)

o In-House

• Global Ibuprofen Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Others

• Global Ibuprofen Market, By Distribution Channel

o Offline

o Online

• Global Ibuprofen Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global ibuprofen market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

