Thin Film Electronics ASA - Annual General Meeting Held

The Annual General Meeting was held in Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company" or "Thinfilm") today, 3 June 2021. All proposals in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were approved by the shareholders. Morten Opstad (chair), Jon S. Castor, and Kelly S. Doss were re-elected to the board for a new term of two years, and Preeti Mardia will continue on the board for the second year of her term.

Thinfilm is Energizing Innovation™ with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Thinfilm's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

