Global Ultrasound Systems Market, By Technology, By Display Type, By Mobility, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global ultrasound systems market stood at USD 10.67billion in 2020 in terms of value and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period on account of growing prevalence of target diseases worldwide which require effective diagnosis and treatment. Ultrasound systems help in both diagnosis and treatment of certain diseases. This, in addition to the technological advancement in the field of diagnostic & therapeutic ultrasound imaging, availability of medical reimbursements for diagnostic ultrasound procedures in mature markets, among others, is expected to positively influence the market growth over the next five years. Also, the growing applications of emerging ultrasound techniques such as Doppler ultrasound in vascular imaging and 3D/4D ultrasound in oncology is further strengthening the market growth through 2026.

The global ultrasound systems market is segmented by technology, display type, mobility, application, end user, region, and company.Based on technology, the market can be bifurcated into diagnostic ultrasound and therapeutic ultrasounds.



Diagnostic ultrasound segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of around 74.53% and is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period also. This can be attributed to the growing demand for early and efficient diagnostics of the target diseases. The diagnostic ultrasound segment is further categorized into 2D Ultrasound, 3D & 4D Ultrasound and Doppler Ultrasound. Among these the 2D Ultrasound segment is expected to dominate the market in the next five years on account of the widespread use of 2D Ultrasound systems in women’s health. Furthermore, availability of reimbursements for diagnostic ultrasound procedures and advancements in the field of diagnostic ultrasounds is positively influencing the segmental growth. Based on application, the market can be fragmented into obstetrics/gynecology, general imaging, cardiology and urology. The obstetrics/gynecology segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of different gynecological disorders requiring diagnosis and treatment.

Major companies operating in the global ultrasound systems market include Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic, Inc., among others. For instance, At the 73rd Annual Conference of Indian Radiological & Imaging Association (IRIA) 2020, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Siemens Healthineers launched the ACUSON Redwood Ultrasound Systems. The Systems is built on the company’s new platform architecture and features advanced applications for greater clinical confidence, AI-powered tools for smart workflows and has shared services cardiology features used by different hospital departments. These features, along with its portable and lightweight design, offer clinicians an affordable and efficient high-performing imaging solution. Siemens Healthineers worked together with inputs from users to transform care delivery with the ACUSON Redwood; which is designed to deliver premium image quality, exceptional performance, and greater workflow efficiency. Also, GE Healthcare launched and commercialized several ultrasound products from 2017-2020. These include Versana Premier ultrasound Systems, Invenia Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) 2.0 Systems and Versana Essential ultrasound. These product launches along with the advanced and wide range of other products offered by the company in different geographies are expected to boost the position of the company in the global ultrasound systems market and overall medical device industry.



