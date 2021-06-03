Thinfilm to Become Ensurge Micropower ASA

Oslo, 3 June 2021

Establishing its emergence as a leading innovator in the solid-state microbattery market, Thinfilm today announced that it will become Ensurge Micropower ASA. This new identity builds on the company's fundamental transformation in 2020 and reflects its differentiation and rapid progress in technology, product, and manufacturing innovation. As the company approaches commercialization in the second half of 2021, the new brand reflects the energy and momentum inherent in the company's strategy to bring premium solid-state microbatteries to hearables, wearables, and connected sensors.

The Ensurge name incorporates the company's primary goals: to enable customers to create previously impossible designs, to ensure safety and end-product longevity through enhanced charge/discharge cycling performance, and to energize the next generation of wearable devices and connected sensors with unmatched volumetric energy densities and manufacturing scale.

"We are excited to unveil the Ensurge Micropower name as we approach sampling of our innovative solid-state microbattery products in the fourth quarter of this year and volume production in 2022," said CEO Kevin Barber. "Our new identity – the Ensurge brand – represents our relentless spirit of forward motion to enable, ensure, and energize innovation for our customers. We look forward to sharing further information with you in the weeks to come."

The company's legal name change will take effect following registration with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The company plans to provide further updates regarding the new brand's go-live date and planned ticker symbol changes on Oslo Børs and OTCQB.

Thinfilm is Energizing Innovation™ with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Thinfilm's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

