India Blood Plasma Products Market Report 2021 Featuring Major Global Players - CSL Behring, Grifols, Shire & Octapharma

The market increased at a CAGR of 11.26% during the FY 2016 - FY 2020 period and is expected to reach INR ~10.43 Bn by FY 2025.

Plasma is a major component of the blood that plays an essential role in regulating bodily functions. It constitutes around 55% of the total volume of blood, and comprises more than 700 proteins and other substances. It is a major component used in the treatment of health problems such as haemophilia and autoimmune disorders. Improved diagnostic facilities and the prevalence of chronic diseases are major factors that have raised the demand for plasma-derived products.The blood plasma products market has been experiencing steady growth over the past few years.

The immunoglobulin segment accounted for the major share of the market in 2020 and is projected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the market include Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. (BSV), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., PlasmaGen BioSciences Private Ltd., Serum Institute of India Private Ltd., and Zydus Takeda Healthcare Private Ltd.



Impact of COVID-19



The pandemic in India increased the need for convalescent measures, therapies, and cures for the ailing public. COVID-19 outbreak has pushed scientists to experiment with plasma therapy on infected people with the virus. This COVID-19 crisis highlighted the need for a massive supply of blood plasma for convalescent measures and treatments. Besides, India is heavily dependent on imported plasma products. These products fulfil 90% of the domestic demand, giving rise to a massive gap between demand and supply.



Market segment insights



In FY 2020, the immunoglobulin segment held the highest share (~46.78%) of the overall market. Immunoglobulin is used to treat various blood disorders such as primary and secondary immune deficiencies, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Based on end users, the hospital segment dominated the market in FY 2020. Clinics and other end users segments are expected to expand at a growth rate of ~17.90% and ~24.77%, respectively, during the FY 2021 - FY 2025 period.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market



Plasma derivative-based therapy is a cost-effective solution to develop human plasma products such as antibodies and proteins in the long run. It is an expensive procedure that involves the complicated process of collecting plasma, which requires a large workforce. The cost of plasmapheresis equipment, complex logistics, and donor compensation are very high. Apart from that, low availability of recovered plasma is another major challenge faced by plasma product manufacturers.



Key growth drivers of the market

The demand for plasma derivative-based therapies has picked up in the wake of the pandemic, propelling market growth. According to a research study published in Blood Medicine Journal in 2016, FIX replacement therapy that comprises plasma-derived protein was found to be successful in reducing bleeding and disability in case of hemophilia B. According to the annual global survey conducted by the World Federation of hemophilia, around 50% of the world's hemophilia population lives in India. Hemophilia is treated through factor replacement therapy, using clotting factor VIII for hemophilia A and clotting factor IX for hemophilia B

Immunodeficiency can be caused by various chronic illnesses. Immunoglobulin, a crucial part of plasma protein, is used as first-line therapy to treat various immunologic, neurologic, and hematologic conditions. India has shown a remarkable improvement in patient care with Primary Immune Deficiencies (PIDs), and several centers of excellence in PIDs have emerged. Thus, an increase in the demand for immunoglobulin is fueling the growth of the market

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: Market overview

4.1. Blood plasma products market in India - An overview



Chapter 5: Market segmentation

5.1. Blood plasma products market segmentation - Based on type

5.1.1. India blood plasma products market share by type (%) (2020 and 2025e)

5.1.2. Immunoglobulin

5.1.3. Albumin

5.1.4. Hyperimmune globulins

5.1.5. Coagulation factor VIII

5.1.6. Coagulation factor IX

5.1.7. Other plasma products

5.2. Blood plasma products market segmentation - Based on end users

5.2.1. India blood plasma products market share by end users (%) (2020 and 2025e)

5.2.2. Hospitals

5.2.3. Clinics

5.2.4. Other end users



Chapter 6: Trade Analysis

6.1. Export commodity-wise

6.2. Export country-wise

6.3. Import commodity-wise

6.4. Import country-wise



Chapter 7: Impact of COVID-19

7.1. Effect of COVID-19 on the market



Chapter 8: Government initiatives

8.1. Government initiatives



Chapter 9: Market influencers

9.1. Market drivers

9.2. Market challenges



Chapter 10: Competitive landscape

10.1. Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. (BSV)

10.2. Bioviz Technologies Private Ltd.

10.3. Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

10.4. PlasmaGen BioSciences Private Ltd.

10.5. Plasmatech Solutions Private Ltd.

10.6. Reliance Life Sciences Private Ltd.

10.7. Serum Institute of India Private Ltd.

10.8. Taj Pharma India Ltd.

10.9. Virchow Biotech Private Ltd.

10.10. Zydus Takeda Healthcare Private Ltd.



Chapter 11: Global players

11.1. CSL Behring

11.2. Grifols, S.A.

11.3. Shire Plc

11.4. Octapharma AG



Chapter 12: Recent developments



Chapter 13: Appendix

