Global Contract Research Organization Market, By Service, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global contract research organization market was valued at USD61.13 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD99.65 billion in 2026 by registering a CAGR of 8.36%. The market is anticipated to grow on account of growing healthcare industry and various research and developments that are being carried out. With variant terminal diseases, and new diseases being diagnosed, welfare of the human population is heavily dependent on the growth of healthcare industry. Government aids the research and development for the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, which is positively influencing the growth of contract research organization (CRO) market in the next five years. Also, high cost of in-house drug development is also making headway for the growth. Contract research organizations are research based companies that aid the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries to perform their research and conduct the clinical trials. Moreover, these organizations also serve government institutions, foundations, and universities in their research purposes. The market may face challenges from the high cost labor, and difficult transportation of the products and services to the developing economies.

Global contract research organization market is segmented by service, application, end user, company and regional distribution.Based on service, the market is further fragmented into clinical research services, early phase development services, laboratory services, consulting services and data management services.



Clinical research services dominated the market in 2020 and are further anticipated to maintain dominance in the market over the forecast period as well owing to the fact that, number of clinical trials are increasing. Moreover, clinical research becomes cost effective, and brings technical expertise in the research because of CROs, thereby enhancing the effectiveness and supporting the growth of the market in the recent future.

Some of the major competitors in the market are ???N Pl?, Pharmaceutical Product Development, Inc., ?QV?? ??ld?ng? ?n?., Covance Inc., Syneos Health Inc., PRA Health Sciences, Inc., Medpace Holdings, Inc., WuXi Apptec Co. Ltd, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Parexel International Corporation, Envigo RMS LLC, SGS S.A, Omnicare Inc., Onyx Scientific Limited, Pierrel Research International AG, among others. The companies are focusing on extensive research and developments activities to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include formation of alliances and partnerships.



