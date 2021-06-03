South Africa Vegetable and Animal Oils and Fat Market Report 2020 Featuring Amanah Oil, Africa Sun Oil Refineries, Epic Foods, Wilmar Continental Edible Oils and Fats, D H Brothers Industries

Dublin, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Manufacture of Vegetable and Animal Oils and Fat in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the manufacture of oils and fats derived from vegetables and animals. It includes information on the state of the sector, including production and trade, and the factors that influence it.

There are profiles of 27 companies including industry players that manufacture refined edible oils including baking fats and margarine such as Amanah Oil, Africa Sun Oil Refineries, Epic Foods and Wilmar Continental Edible Oils and Fats and D H Brothers Industries, which trades as Willowton Group. Butter manufacturers profiled include Ladismith Cheese and Lactalis .

Manufacture of Vegetable and Animal Oils and Fat:

South Africa's oils and fats manufacturing sector is dominated by vegetable oils and fat, and sunflower oil is the most widely consumed vegetable oil in the country. South Africa is a net importer of edible oils, which include sunflower, soybean and palm oil as it does not produce enough to meet demand.

South Africa produced an estimated 464,000 tons of oil from seeds in the 2019/20 marketing year to end-February 2020, and is forecast to produce 507,000 tons in the 2020/21 marketing year, when imported oilseed oil will account for about 65% of local consumption.



Growth Trends:

Vegetable oil demand has increased by an average 3% per annum during the past ten years. In recent years, increasing health awareness and the banting diet, which advocates the consumption of monounsaturated fats such as olive oil and avocado oil, helped to boost demand for healthy edible oils such as olive oil.

However, the majority of South Africans are less concerned with health benefits and continue to buy affordable products. Consumers are under severe economic pressure and remain loyal to relatively affordable sunflower oil.

Margarine continues to be more popular and a cheaper alternative to butter. In May 2020, Stats SA published data highlighting the price changes for essential goods during lockdown which showed the largest cumulative price increases were recorded in milk, eggs, and cheese as well as oils and fats.;



