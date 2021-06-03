New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft Market, By Aircraft Type, By Engine Type, By Application, By End Use and By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089434/?utm_source=GNW



Global Commercial Aircraft market was valued over USD 99 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.89%, in value terms, over the next five years, on the back of declining aviation turbine fuel prices, and economic growth all around the world. Aviation turbine fuel prices accounts for around 20% of an airline’s operating expenses, decrease in the aviation turbine fuel prices has elevated the usage and demand for commercial aircrafts around the world. The decrease in operating expenses of the airlines is making the airlines to invest more back into the commercial aircrafts and grow their operations in even more countries. Thus, growing airline operations across the world and increasing flight hours of the airlines is pushing the airlines to add more commercial aircrafts in their fleet. The growing commercial aircraft fleet of the countries is driving the Commercial Aircraft Market around the world. Expanding global economy and the increasing per capita income is making the air travel more affordable for the common people and is driving the usage of more passenger aircrafts around the world. Moreover, the growing number of businesses around the world is increasing the demand for freight transportation, as a result to meet the increasing demand air freight carrier companies are investing more to increase their freighter aircrafts fleet. The growing business has sparked the sales of freighter aircrafts all around the world and the same is expected to continue globally during the forthcoming years as well. Continuously improving airport infrastructure, connecting remote and mountainous regions globally, is increasing the usage of regional aircrafts, as a result more airlines are emerging and increasing the number of regional aircrafts in their commercial aircraft fleet. Continuously increasing number of regional aircrafts all around the world is driving the Global Commercial Aircraft Market. Keeping passenger safety concern in mind, in recent years the major commercial airlines of the countries all around the world have increased their rate of replacements of their existing commercial aircraft fleet, which has increased the sales of commercial aircraft across the globe.



The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the Commercial Aircraft Market, airlines had to stop their operations in most of the countries.Due to ceased commercial aircraft operations most airlines had either cancelled their commercial aircrafts orders or postponed their orders.



From 2021, the market is showing positive signs and the passenger air travel is estimated to recover in the next 3 years. Globally, The Boeing Company and the Airbus Group are the market leaders in the Commercial aircraft market with narrow body commercial aircraft and wide body commercial aircraft segment accounting for over 90% of commercial aircraft sales, globally.



Some of the other major players operating globally in commercial aircraft market are Bombardier Inc, Embraer S.A., Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), Avions de transport (ATR), Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), Textron Aviation Inc., United Aircraft Corporation (UCA), and Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze historical growth in market size of global commercial aircraft market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global commercial aircraft market in terms of value as well as volume from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global commercial aircraft market based on aircraft type, engine type, application, and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global commercial aircraft market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in commercial aircraft market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for commercial aircrafts.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of global commercial aircrafts.

To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of commercial aircraft manufacturers and companies operating globally.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the analyst could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major commercial aircraft suppliers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size for global commercial aircraft market using a bottom-up technique, wherein manufacturers’ volume sales data for different applications, were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analysing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Multiple secondary sources such as directories, databases such as General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), Bureau of Transportation Statistics (USA), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India, Company Websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Technology investors



• Governments and financial institutions



• End users of commercial aircrafts



• Research organizations and consulting companies.



• Research Institutes



• Associations, organizations, forums, and alliances related to commercial aircrafts



• Commercial aircraft manufacturing companies



• Industry associations



• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as commercial aircraft manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers, and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Commercial Aircraft market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Commercial Aircraft Market, by Aircraft Type:

o Narrow-body aircraft

o Wide-body aircraft

o Regional Aircraft

• Global Commercial Aircraft Market, by Engine Type:

o Turbofan

o Turboprop

• Global Commercial Aircraft Market, by Application:

o Passenger

o Freighter

• Global Commercial Aircraft Market, by End Use:

o Government

o Private

• Global Commercial Aircraft Market, by Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

Qatar

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Commercial Aircraft Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Raw Material Analysis

• Detailed list of different raw materials used in production of commercial aircrafts, list of existing suppliers of raw materials, pricing analysis of raw materials, analysis of difference between imported and domestically procured raw materials.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

