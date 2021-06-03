New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Betavoltaic Cell Market, By Isotopes Type, By Shape, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089433/?utm_source=GNW



Global Betavoltaic Cell Market stood at USD349.14 million in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.18% until 2026. Growth in the Betavoltaic Cell Market is driven by the increased need for a long service life, small-sized, miniature power unit that can work as a power source in applications where there is requirement of continuous, unattended power for 10-20 years. Furthermore, researchers and scientists are increasingly examining the chance of using radioactive decay products as one of the primary sources for niche applications, which is likely to create an opportunity for the Global Betavoltaic Cell Market in the near future. Betavoltaic cells find major applications in the space industry and medical Implants. The growth in the healthcare sector and expansion in the space industry is anticipated to act as a catalyst for the growth of the Global Betavoltaic Cell Market.



Based on Isotopes Type, the market can be segmented into Tritium, Strontium, Krypton, Nickel and Others.The Tritium segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period.



Tritium has a low specific power and hence a long performance lifetime of up to 20 years and is inherently safe, making it a suitable choice for betavoltaic cells. Tritium only emits low-energy electrons which can be stopped by a sheet of paper or a layer of dead skin.



Based on Shape, the market can be bifurcated into Regular and Cylindrical.The regular segment dominated the market in 2020 as the betavoltaic battery can be easily miniaturized & integrated into a regular shape.



Based on End User industry, the market can be segmented into Aerospace, Electronics & Communication, Healthcare, Defense and Others.The Healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of betavoltaic cells to manufacture cardiac pacemakers.



The Betavoltaic cells find major applications in medical implants where a biological function such as heartbeat is maintained or improved. Betavoltaic Cells can act as a power source to implantable medical devices such as cardiac pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators (ICDs), etc. for more than 10 years without any need for another surgical intervention.



On the basis of region, North America held the largest share in the Global Betavoltaic Cell Market in 2020 and is expected to maintain the market dominance during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment in the research & development of advanced technologies in the space industry.The increasing adoption of betavoltaic cells to manufacture cardiac pacemakers is one of the major factors driving the growth of the betavoltaic cells market in North America and have made it the fastest growing region in the market.



Investments in the space industry and coming up of new startup companies in the region are also expected to drive the Betavoltaic cells market in North America. Some of the major players in the Global Betavoltaic Cell market include Widetronix, Inc., Qynergy Corporation, City Labs, Inc., BetaBatt, Inc., NDB Inc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Global Betavoltaic Cell market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Betavoltaic Cell market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast Global Betavoltaic Cell market based by Isotopes type, by shape, by end-user industry, by company and by region.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the Global Betavoltaic Cell Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Global Betavoltaic Cell market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Betavoltaic Cell Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Betavoltaic Cell Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Betavoltaic Cell market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Global Betavoltaic Cell market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Betavoltaic Cell manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Maintenance and repair companies

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Betavoltaic Cells.

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Betavoltaic Cell market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• Global Betavoltaic Cell Market, By Isotopes Type:

o Tritium

o Strontium

o Krypton

o Nickel

o Others

• Global Betavoltaic Cell Market, By Shape:

o Regular

o Cylindrical

• Global Betavoltaic Cell Market, By End User:

o Aerospace

o Electronics & Communication

o Healthcare

o Defense

o Others

• Global Betavoltaic Cell Market, By Region:

o North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Italy

United Kingdom

Germany

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape

:



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Betavoltaic Cell market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089433/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________