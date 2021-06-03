Global endoscopy capsule market was valued USD409.78 million, in value terms, in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.13% to reach USD647.60 million by 2026

New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Endoscopy Capsule Market, By Product Type, By Accessories, By Application, By End User, By Company, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089427/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, supportive government policies and initiatives taken by different governments across the globe are further anticipated to drive the market growth in the next five years. Besides, growing awareness among the patients pertaining to the availability of minimally invasive diagnostic procedures is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth over the next few years.

Endoscopy capsules are a miniature form of endoscopy camera, in a form of a pill/capsules.The capsule, upon in-gestation, travels through the gastrointestinal tract and takes images of the entire gastrointestinal tract.



These images are then received by the remote system and displayed on the screen allowing the examiner to analyze the problems and deformities in the tract. This procedure is non-surgical, non-invasive and painless, making it preferable for the patients and the doctors.

Global endoscopy capsule market is segmented by product type, accessories, application, end user, regional distribution, and company.Based on product type, the market is categorized into small bowel, esophageal, and colon.



The small bowel segment is expected to dominate the market with an overall share of 50.15% in 2020 on account of the growing usage of endoscopy capsule in the diagnosis of a wide range of problems of the small bowel including small bowel neoplastic lesions, inflammatory bowel disease, suspected Crohn’s disease, among others.

Based on end user, the endoscopy capsule market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers and others. Among these, the hospital & clinics segment dominated the overall market with 48.94% share in 2020 owing to the growing number of endoscopy procedures being carried out in hospitals. Additionally, hospitals provide better healthcare and infrastructural services for the diagnosis and treatment of different diseases. Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the overall endoscopy capsule market during the forecast period on account of a large number of patients with intestinal disorders in the region.

Based on accessories, the market can be split into wireless capsule and workstation and receiver.The wireless capsule segment led the market during the forecast period.



This can be ascribed to the growing use of wireless capsules in small intestine and esophagus imaging.Additionally, these capsules are very advanced with inbuilt features such as 360-degree panoramic view, greater battery life, enhanced data storage capability, and easy transmission, among others.



All these factors are expected to drive the segmental growth over the coming years.

Some of the major competitors in the market are Medtronic Plc., Olympus Corporation, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Check-Cap Ltd. The companies are focusing on extensive research and development activities to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include formation of alliances and partnerships.



