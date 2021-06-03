Global Synthetic Lubricants Market Report 2021-2026: Focus on United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, United Kingdom

Dublin, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Synthetic Lubricants Market - Analysis by Product Type (Engine Oil, Metalworking & Hydraulic Fluids, Transmission Fluids, Compressor Oil, Gear Oil, Others), End User, Region, Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Synthetic Lubricants Market valued at USD 33.7 billion in the year 2020, witnessing lucrative growth owing to stringent regulatory standards regarding environment conservation, supportive government policies on energy conservation, as well as growing consumer awareness about product quality.
The continuous rise in demand of automotive sector in Asia Pacific region is driving the demand of industrial products from last few years. The recent technology promises substantial reduction in maintenance costs, which is why it is received by a significantly large number of buyers hailing from diverse industrial backgrounds.
Owing to low production cost in Asian countries backed with rising industrialisation, manufacturers are investing in economies such as India and China which is propelling the market growth.
Positive outlook towards automotive and industrial sector coupled with rapid industrialisation across developed and emerging economies will drive the Synthetic Lubricants market size. Additionally, due to expectation of rise in consumer demand and investment by public and private sector in small and medium scale industries anticipated to drive the market of global Synthetic Lubricants in future.
Additionally, growth in the automotive industry due to technological advancements, rise in population, and increase in consumer goods demand are major factors expected to drive the Synthetic Lubricants market during the forecast period.
Motor oil, engine oil, or engine lubricant is any one of various substances that consist of base oils enhanced with various additives, particularly antiwear additives, detergents, dispersants, and, for multi-grade oils, viscosity index improvers. Motor oil is used for lubrication of internal combustion engines. Synthetic lubricants can increase efficiency levels while reducing the amount of power needed to maintain consistent processing.
Key Topics Covered:
