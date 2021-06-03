New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dairy Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089425/?utm_source=GNW



Global Dairy Market was valued around USD711 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a brisk rate of 4.78% during the forecast period. The global dairy market is mainly driven by healthy aging, increasing health consciousness among consumers and gym culture. In addition to this, availability of quality dairy products of improved varieties and hybrids, adoption of new government policies, strong marketing activities by leading players are also contributing to the market growth. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has stated that adults should consume 3 servings of dairy products per day and children should consume around 2 or 2.5 servings per day, depending on their age. Dairy products are rich in calcium which builds strong bones and is necessary for other functions such as muscle contraction and nerve transmission, and this is one of the main reasons that the USDA and US National Institutes of Health (NIH) recommend that people should consume dairy products on daily basis.

Global dairy market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, region, and company.In terms of product type, the global dairy market is segmented into drinking milk, cheese, yogurt, butter, and others.



Out of which, drinking milk is dominating the market followed by cheese, due to growing focus on health.The cheese market is witnessing a progressive growth due to the rising demand for cheese in food services.



Rising cheese consumption has been supported by the ready availability of a variety of cheese, more away-from-home eating, and greater popularity of ethnic cuisines that employ cheese as a major ingredient.Mozzarella has been the most popular variety in recent years, followed by Cheddar.



The rise in demand for fast foods such as pizza, pasta, the burger has also led to the growth of cheese market. Countries like France, Germany, US, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, India have the highest consumption of cheese.



In terms of region, the Global Dairy market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is the leading market followed by North America due to changing tastes and preferences of consumers, growth in population, the shift in consumption pattern towards branded dairy products, and consumer propensity towards consumption of dairy products.



In Asia-Pacific, India held a majority share in the dairy market in 2020, on account of huge popularity and consumer preferences for dairy products.The development of India’s dairy sector started through a program called “Operation Flood” launched on 13 January 1970, which was the world’s largest dairy development program and a landmark project of India’s National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).



Additionally, increasing urbanization, changing food habits, and higher penetration of processed foods will be the key drivers of future consumption and growth of dairy products during the forecast period.



The major player operating in the global dairy market are Dairy Farmers of America Inc, Lactalis Group, Fonterra Group Cooperative group Ltd, Danone S.A., Yili Group, and Others. To sustain in the growing market companies are continuously investing in research & development, technology up-gradation and many companies have tied up with diverse family farmers across countries. Moreover, companies are finding a home for their milk, operating plants to process their milk, and investing in new opportunities and all this is expected to further contribute to the growth of the global dairy market in the forecast period.



