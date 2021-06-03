New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Printers Market, By Product Type, By Technology, By Print Type By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089424/?utm_source=GNW



Global Printers Market was valued at USD9.42 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 3.71% during the forecast period. Global Printers Market is driven by the growing trend of remote working and online education systems in the post-pandemic period. Additionally, the growing popularity of printers among professional photographers and entrepreneurs is expected to elevate the demand for printers, thereby driving the market growth through 2026. Furthermore, the increasing usage of packaging materials by e-commerce industry and home delivery platforms is further expected to fuel the market growth. The leading companies are also investing in R&D to provide additional advanced features in a single printer at a lower cost which will further bolster the market growth over the next few years.



Global Printers Market is segmented based on type, technology, print type, application and region.Based on type, the market can be split into single functional and Multi-functional.



The multifunctional type is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to increase in usage of smart workplace assistant with Wi-Fi connectivity, mobile printing, tablet-like touchscreens, and cloud-connected apps.



Based on technology, the Global Printers Market is segmented into Laser, Inkjet, Others (solid-ink, thermal, Impact, 3D printers etc.). The inkjet printers are dominating the market due to their lower cost and good quality printing. The Laser Printers are expected to show significant growth in the forecast period as well owing to its lower cost per page.



In terms of print type, the market is divided into Image, Painting and Pattern.The image print type held the largest market share in 2020.



Moreover, the pattern print type is expected to show major growth in the forecast period due to increasing barcode scanning activities and growth in the textile industry.Based on application, the Global Printers Market is segmented into Packaging, Advertising, and Publishing.



The Packaging segment is expected to show the highest growth in the forecast period because of the rise of the packaging industry in emerging economies such as Vietnam and Indonesia.



Considering the geographical landscape, the Global Printers Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market on account of the expanding economies such as China, India etc. and their large population.



The major players operating in the Printers market are Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Canon Inc., Brother Industries Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Konica Minolta Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Ricoh Company Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Xerox Holdings Corporation etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze historical growth in market size of the Global Printers market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Global Printers market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Printers Market based on type, technology, print type, application, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Printers Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global Printers Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Printers Market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Global Printers Market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Printers’ manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Global Printers Market.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Printers Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Printers Market, By Product Type:

o Single functional

o Multi-functional

• Global Printers Market, By Technology:

o Laser

o Inkjet

o Others

• Global Printers Market, By Print Type

o Image

o Painting

o Patterns

o Others

• Global Printers Market, By Application:

o Packaging

o Advertising

o Publishing

o Others

• Global Printers Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

o South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Printers Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

