Worldwide Sparkling Wines Industry to 2027 - Increase in Wine Production is Driving Growth

Sparkling wine is a type of wine with high carbon dioxide levels, which makes it fizzy. Wine with a pressure of three atmospheres and more is categorized as sparkling wine. It is usually distinguished by the content of alcohol by volume (ABV), which usually varies form 10.5-11.5% in these products. Sparkling wines consumption is generally associated with events of significant importance in consumer's life, for example, celebrations, anniversaries, parties, social gatherings, and personal moments. Currently, the products offered in this market are wines extracted from different fruit juices such as grapes, apples, and pomegranate.



The global sparkling wines market size was valued at $33.9 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $51.7 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Rise in production of wine, advancements in flavor of products, increase in spending on luxurious wines, and surge in number of wineries across the globe are the key factors that fuel the sparkling wines market growth.



The global sparkling wines market is generally driven by consumer satisfaction and fine quality of products. Rise in disposable income has further increased the consumption of these products as they are considered as status symbols.

However, stringent government policies & regulations restrict their sales and distribution in some countries. Opportunities, such as providing quality products to large masses at comparatively less premium pricing and increasing opportunities in developing region, can further help boost the growth of the market.

According to the sparkling wines market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of type, product, price point, sales channel, and region. By type, it is categorized into red, rose, and white. By product, it is divided into cava, champagne, cremant, prosecco, and others. Depending on price point, it is classified into economy, mid-range, and luxury. By sales channel, it is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, on trade, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, the UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Rest of LAMEA).



The key players profiled in this report include Accolade Wines Australia Limited, Bronco Wine Company, Casella Family Brands, Caviro Extra S.P.A, Constellation Brands, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Pernod Ricard, The Wine Group, Treasury Wine Estates, and Vina Concha Y Toro SA.



