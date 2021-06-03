New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Foodservice Market, By Type, By Ownership, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089423/?utm_source=GNW

Chained Outlets), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



The global foodservice market was valued at USD3093.96 billion in 2020, but it is projected to rise at a CAGR of over 4.72 percent in the coming years, to reach USD3978.83 billion by the end of 2026. Some of the trends in this market include a continuous change in consumer tastes, increasing innovation in existing products, rapid urbanization, attractive packaging of the food offered, hectic lifestyle, changing routine, and availability of different flavors which are expected to further enhance the growth of this market through 2026.



The foodservice industry is now, not only about tastes, but it is the research and development of functional and sustainable food products.Moreover, people have become more aware of the functional and anti-aging food products, so the prime focus of the foodservice industry is to cater to the demands related to products, which are good for anti-aging of skin, mind, muscle tissue, etc.



Even the products like pasta, bread, or coffee are no longer considered only as a convenience product but have evolved into true luxury items as a result of variants.



The global foodservice market is categorized on the basis of ownership into chained outlets and independent outlets.Among them chained outlet represents almost 30% of the global foodservice market, showing a faster growth rate driven by Asia-Pacific and Europe.



However, North America is the region with the highest chained outlet penetration (55%). It is the increasing consumer awareness about quick-service restaurants, the reason being one of the key drivers boosting the demand for foodservice market’s development which is altogether leading towards the high demand for fast food and casual dining.



In terms of region, the global foodservice market is categorized into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is the one, which is expected to maintain the first position in terms of market share.



As well as it is expected to contribute almost 40% of the total market of 2026, followed by North America and Europe.



United States held the largest market share of the foodservice industry in terms of the country in the year 2020.It is expected to maintain the first position in the market considering the GDP and the food consumption pattern.



After the United States, China and India hold the second and third positions at the global level respectively.



Today, the foodservice market has become an attractive destination for investments and several large multinational companies are entering this market. Some of the major companies are Compass Group PLC, McDonald’s Corporation, Performance Food Group Company, Sodexo Group, Aramark Corporation, Restaurant Brands International Inc., Yum! Brands, Inc., Domino’s Pizza, Inc., Autogrill S.p.A., and Starbucks Corporation. The global foodservice market is highly fragmented due to many local and international suppliers.



