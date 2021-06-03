Strong May GTA Home Sales Remain Below March Peak

TORONTO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residential transactions reported through TRREB’s MLS® System remained high in May 2021, but fell short of the 2016 record and were below this year’s March peak. Despite a slight ebb in sales over the last two months, market conditions remained tight enough to push the average selling price to an all-time record in May.
Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® reported 11,951 sales in May 2021 – more than double the result from May 2020, the second full month of the pandemic. May 2021 sales were below the May 2016 record of 12,789 but remained well above the average May sales of 10,336 for the 2010 through 2019 period. Often, May is the strongest sales month in any given year; however, 2021 results bucked this trend, with May sales below the 15,646 deals reported in March.
“There has been strong demand for ownership housing in all parts of the GTA for both ground-oriented home types and condominium apartments. This was fueled by confidence in economic recovery and low borrowing costs. However, in the absence of a normal pace of population growth, we saw a pullback in sales over the past two months relative to the March peak,” said TRREB President Lisa Patel.
The MLS® Home Price Index Composite Benchmark was up by close to 19 per cent year-over-year in May 2021. The average selling price across all home types was up by 28.4 per cent year-over-year, reaching a record $1,108,453. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the average price increased by 1.1 per cent between April and May 2021.
“While sales have trended off the March 2021 peak, so too have new listings. This means that people actively looking to purchase a home continue to face a lot of competition from other buyers, which results in very strong upward pressure on selling prices. This competition is becoming more widespread with tighter market conditions in the condominium apartment segment as well,” said TRREB Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer.
“The housing supply shortage in southern Ontario has been well documented. Policymakers at all levels have acknowledged that supply is an issue. It is important to understand that dealing with this issue will be important not only for ensuring long-term housing affordability, but also the economic competitiveness of the Greater Golden Horseshoe. People and businesses are more likely to locate in regions that have an ample supply of affordable homeownership and rental options,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.
|Summary of TRREB MLS® System Sales and Average Price May 1–31, 2021
|2021
|2020
|Sales
|Average Price
|New Listings
|Sales
|Average Price
|New Listings
|City of Toronto ("416")
|4,118
|1,116,736
|7,051
|1,489
|955,722
|3,315
|Rest of GTA ("905")
|7,833
|1,104,098
|11,535
|3,105
|819,368
|5,811
|GTA
|11,951
|1,108,453
|18,586
|4,594
|863,563
|9,126
|TRREB MLS® System Sales & Average Price by Home Type May 1–31, 2021
|Sales
|Average Price
|416
|905
|Total
|416
|905
|Total
|Detached
|1,255
|4,463
|5,718
|1,716,272
|1,331,176
|1,415,698
|Yr./Yr. % Change
|191.2%
|141.5%
|150.9%
|20.5%
|41.3%
|37.0%
|Semi-Detached
|447
|786
|1,233
|1,326,153
|915,479
|1,064,361
|Yr./Yr. % Change
|172.6%
|164.6%
|167.5%
|16.0%
|27.8%
|22.6%
|Townhouse
|512
|1,670
|2,182
|945,893
|841,962
|866,349
|Yr./Yr. % Change
|212.2%
|157.7%
|168.7%
|19.0%
|27.7%
|26.2%
|Condo Apartment
|1,881
|829
|2,710
|716,976
|603,555
|682,280
|Yr./Yr. % Change
|159.1%
|201.5%
|170.7%
|6.3%
|21.4%
|9.1%
May 2021 Year-Over-Year Per Cent Change in the MLS® HPI
|Composite
(All Types)
|Single-Family
Detached
|Single-Family
Attached
|Townhouse
|Apartment
|TRREB Total
|18.81%
|25.07%
|23.37%
|19.60%
|6.61%
|Halton Region
|25.80%
|28.95%
|28.47%
|23.63%
|14.26%
|Peel Region
|18.80%
|23.08%
|22.85%
|18.36%
|6.81%
|City of Toronto
|10.66%
|18.91%
|16.87%
|12.45%
|4.69%
|York Region
|20.74%
|22.50%
|21.94%
|26.01%
|11.53%
|Durham Region
|34.10%
|34.64%
|35.22%
|33.11%
|25.54%
|Orangeville
|29.55%
|30.82%
|31.62%
|32.99%
|4.84%
|South Simcoe County1
|34.07%
|37.21%
|38.28%
|27.23%
|14.30%
|
Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board
1South Simcoe includes Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Essa, Innisfil and New Tecumseth
|Year-to-Date Summary of TRREB MLS® System Sales and Average Price May 2021
|2021
|2020
|Sales
|Average Price
|New Listings
|Sales
|Average Price
|New Listings
|City of Toronto ("416")
|20,323
|1,046,413
|30,030
|9,321
|952,801
|16,595
|Rest of GTA ("905")
|38,754
|1,087,101
|56,725
|17,913
|839,556
|31,611
|GTA
|59,077
|1,073,104
|86,755
|27,234
|878,315
|48,206
|YTD TRREB MLS® System Sales & Average Price by Home Type May 2021
|Sales
|Average Price
|416
|905
|Total
|416
|905
|Total
|Detached
|5,447
|22,005
|27,452
|1,703,797
|1,314,719
|1,391,920
|Yr./Yr. % Change
|103.7%
|115.2%
|112.8%
|19.6%
|34.3%
|29.9%
|Semi-Detached
|1,862
|3,633
|5,495
|1,301,109
|924,160
|1,051,890
|Yr./Yr. % Change
|137.5%
|110.9%
|119.2%
|14.5%
|24.8%
|21.7%
|Townhouse
|2,244
|7,958
|10,202
|928,678
|836,711
|856,940
|Yr./Yr. % Change
|132.1%
|117.1%
|120.3%
|13.8%
|23.0%
|21.0%
|Condo Apartment
|10,635
|4,768
|15,403
|694,152
|589,396
|661,724
|Yr./Yr. % Change
|119.5%
|132.8%
|123.5%
|0.1%
|12.7%
|2.9%
Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board
|Seasonally Adjusted TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price1
|Sales
|Month-over-Month
% Chg.
|Average Price
|Month-over-Month
% Chg.
|May '20
|3,698
|53.9%
|$826,595
|4.6%
|June '20
|6,640
|79.6%
|$904,186
|9.4%
|July '20
|9,559
|44.0%
|$952,288
|5.3%
|August '20
|10,651
|11.4%
|$981,524
|3.1%
|September '20
|10,163
|-4.6%
|$952,851
|-2.9%
|October '20
|9,832
|-3.3%
|$957,619
|0.5%
|November '20
|9,423
|-4.2%
|$966,170
|0.9%
|December '20
|11,309
|20.0%
|$978,519
|1.3%
|January '21
|11,717
|3.6%
|$1,008,902
|3.1%
|February '21
|12,809
|9.3%
|$1,034,265
|2.5%
|March '21
|12,930
|0.9%
|$1,089,021
|5.3%
|April '21
|10,740
|-16.9%
|$1,050,772
|-3.5%
|May '21
|9,786
|-8.9%
|$1,061,987
|1.1%
|Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board; CREA Seasonal Adjustment
|1 Preliminary seasonal adjustment undertaken by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). Removing normal seasonal variations allows for more meaningful analysis of monthly changes and underlying trends.
FOR THE FULL REPORT CLICK HERE.
