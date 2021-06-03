Worldwide Select Specialty Chemicals Applications Industry to 2026 - Growth Drivers and Opportunities

The specialty chemicals industry constitutes a fundamental component of a number of global value chains, because of which it has a crucial role to play in achieving sustainability. This has become even more significant in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic that the world is confronting, prompting the sector to invest heavily in stimulus packages.

Accounting for a share of 44.2% in 2020, Cereals & Grains consume the largest quantity of Agrochemicals worldwide, the demand for which is projected to reach US$143.5 billion by 2026 to reflect the fastest 2020-2026 CAGR of 4.9%. Agrochemicals witnessed a positive growth in all application areas in 2020, despite the Pandemic impact.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • Comprehensive analysis for Select Specialty Chemicals' market is carried out with respect to end-use applications of each chemical type
  • Across all major regions/countries, the market size of Select Specialty chemicals applications' is estimated/projected
  • Specialty Chemical Companies Take to Adopting Digital Platforms
  • Specialty Chemicals Sector Earmarks Funds for COVID-19 Stimulus Packages
  • Transportation Applications Propel Demand for Adhesives & Sealants
  • Growing Population Sees Wider Adoption of Agrochemicals
  • Key market trends including growth drivers and opportunities
  • The report explores the market for end-use areas of all segments in each of the countries
  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
  • Major companies profiled - 61
  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 240 companies

Product Outline
The report analyzes the market for application areas of Specialty Chemical segments including:

  • Adhesives & Sealants - Assembly Operations, Building & Construction, Transportation and Others
  • Agrochemicals - Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables and Oilseeds, Pulses & Other Crops
  • Catalysts - Automotive, Chemical Manufacturing and Industrial
  • Construction Chemicals - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure and Residential
  • Electronic Chemicals - Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) and Semiconductors & Integrated Circuits (ICs)
  • Engineering Thermoplastics - Building & Construction, Consumer Goods & Appliances, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial and Transportation
  • Nutraceutical Ingredients - Animal Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods & Beverages and Personal Care
  • Paints & Coatings - Automotive, Building & Construction, Industrial, Marine and Others
  • Specialty Films - Electrical & Electronics, Food & Beverages, Industrial, Medical and Packaging
  • Water Treatment Chemicals - Chemical Processing, Food & Beverages, Municipal Water Treatment, Power Generation, Pulp & Paper and Others.

Analysis Period & Units

  • The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2026 with special focus on y-o-y growth rate for 2019-2020

Geographic Coverage

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (France, Germany, Italy, The United Kingdom and the Rest of Europe)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)
  • Rest of World

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

2. SELECT SPECIALTY CHEMICALS' END-USE APPLICATIONS - A MARKET SNAPSHOT

3. KEY MARKET TRENDS

4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

  • 3M Company (United States)
  • ADM (United States)
  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (United States)
  • Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands)
  • Albemarle Corporation (United States)
  • Altana AG (Germany)
  • Arkema SA (France)
  • Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (United States)
  • BASF SE (Germany)
  • Bayer AG (Germany)
  • Buckman Laboratories International, Inc. (United States)
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP (United States)
  • Clariant AG (Switzerland)
  • Croda International PLC (United Kingdom)
  • Daicel Corporation (Japan)
  • Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited (India)
  • The Dow Chemical Company (United States)
  • Eastman Chemical Company (United States)
  • Element Solutions Inc. (United States)
  • Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc. (United States)
  • Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
  • GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc. (United States)
  • H.B. Fuller Company (United States)
  • INEOS Group AG (United Kingdom)
  • ICL Group Ltd. (Israel)
  • Johnson Matthey PLC (United Kingdom)
  • Lanxess AG (Germany)
  • Lubrizol Corporation, The (United States)
  • Lyondellbasell Industries N.V. (The Netherlands)
  • Merck KGaA (Germany)
  • Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)
  • Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Novozymes A/S (Denmark)
  • Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden)
  • Pidilite Industries Ltd. (India)
  • PPG Industries, Inc. (United States)
  • Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia)
  • Solvay SA (Belgium)
  • Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Toray Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • W.R. Grace & Company (United States)
  • Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

5. KEY BUSINESS TRENDS

6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

7. NORTH AMERICA

8. EUROPE

9. ASIA-PACIFIC

10. SOUTH AMERICA

11. REST OF WORLD

Part C: Guide To The Industry

Part D: Annexure

