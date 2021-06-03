Worldwide Select Specialty Chemicals Applications Industry to 2026 - Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Dublin, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Select Specialty Chemicals Applications - A Global End-Use Industry Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The specialty chemicals industry constitutes a fundamental component of a number of global value chains, because of which it has a crucial role to play in achieving sustainability. This has become even more significant in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic that the world is confronting, prompting the sector to invest heavily in stimulus packages.
Accounting for a share of 44.2% in 2020, Cereals & Grains consume the largest quantity of Agrochemicals worldwide, the demand for which is projected to reach US$143.5 billion by 2026 to reflect the fastest 2020-2026 CAGR of 4.9%. Agrochemicals witnessed a positive growth in all application areas in 2020, despite the Pandemic impact.
Research Findings & Coverage
- Comprehensive analysis for Select Specialty Chemicals' market is carried out with respect to end-use applications of each chemical type
- Across all major regions/countries, the market size of Select Specialty chemicals applications' is estimated/projected
- Specialty Chemical Companies Take to Adopting Digital Platforms
- Specialty Chemicals Sector Earmarks Funds for COVID-19 Stimulus Packages
- Transportation Applications Propel Demand for Adhesives & Sealants
- Growing Population Sees Wider Adoption of Agrochemicals
- Key market trends including growth drivers and opportunities
- The report explores the market for end-use areas of all segments in each of the countries
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 61
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 240 companies
Product Outline
The report analyzes the market for application areas of Specialty Chemical segments including:
- Adhesives & Sealants - Assembly Operations, Building & Construction, Transportation and Others
- Agrochemicals - Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables and Oilseeds, Pulses & Other Crops
- Catalysts - Automotive, Chemical Manufacturing and Industrial
- Construction Chemicals - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure and Residential
- Electronic Chemicals - Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) and Semiconductors & Integrated Circuits (ICs)
- Engineering Thermoplastics - Building & Construction, Consumer Goods & Appliances, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial and Transportation
- Nutraceutical Ingredients - Animal Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods & Beverages and Personal Care
- Paints & Coatings - Automotive, Building & Construction, Industrial, Marine and Others
- Specialty Films - Electrical & Electronics, Food & Beverages, Industrial, Medical and Packaging
- Water Treatment Chemicals - Chemical Processing, Food & Beverages, Municipal Water Treatment, Power Generation, Pulp & Paper and Others.
Analysis Period & Units
- The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2026 with special focus on y-o-y growth rate for 2019-2020
Geographic Coverage
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (France, Germany, Italy, The United Kingdom and the Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)
- Rest of World
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
2. SELECT SPECIALTY CHEMICALS' END-USE APPLICATIONS - A MARKET SNAPSHOT
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS
4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
5. KEY BUSINESS TRENDS
6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
7. NORTH AMERICA
8. EUROPE
9. ASIA-PACIFIC
10. SOUTH AMERICA
11. REST OF WORLD
Part C: Guide To The Industry
Part D: Annexure
