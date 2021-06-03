FDA Regulatory Compliance for Drug and Biotech Products Overview: Two Day Online Course (July 27-28, 2021)

Dublin, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Comprehensive Overview of FDA Regulatory Compliance for Drug and Biotech Products" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course is designed to provide participants with an up-to-date understanding of the drug and biotech requirements for FDA regulatory compliance, successful approaches to compliance, and strategies for meeting the concerns of regulators.

Attendees will leave with a comprehensive understanding of FDA drug regulations and be prepared for the upcoming changes to the International Council for Harmonization(ICH) Good Clinical Practice (GCP) E6 requirements in the US. The ICH E6(R3) Draft has been released for early consultation and the important changes are covered in this course.

Additional benefits of this FDA Regulatory Compliance class include:

FDA inspectional authority and processes including 483s, Warning Letters, recalls, and other potential actions

The role of clinical data in supporting product approval

FDA Quality by Design initiatives

Update on FDA electronic submission requirements

The benefits of a quality management system beyond the manufacturing environment

Time: 11:00am - 5:00pm EDT

Who Should Attend:

This regulatory compliance course is designed to provide attendees with a strong foundation for understanding the drug and biotech regulatory requirements of the US FDA. The content is ideal for those looking for an introduction to regulatory compliance or who need a refresher on current compliance trends within the regulated environment.

Typical attendees include those in the following disciplines:

Regulatory Affairs

Manufacturing/Production

Research and Development

Quality Assurance & Control

Development and preparation of submission material

This course is ideal for new hires, as well as Managers, Directors, and Vice Presidents of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance. All levels of experience will benefit from this course.

Agenda:

First Day



1. Introduction

FDA delegated authority and powers

FDA compliance: regulations, guidelines, internal agency controls

FDA enforcement 483s Warning Letters Consent Decrees Seizure Recalls



2. Interpreting Regulations

Review of applicable regulations

FDC ACT

CFR Establishing clear criteria Establishing clear SOPs and policies Managing the process



3. Audits and outsourcing

Auditor qualifications

Use of contract support

Internal auditing procedures and schedule Key critical audit areas Audit expectations of site personnel

Staff training

4. Management Oversight

Quality Policy

Management Review Escalation of issues to upper management Communication, decision making and transparency across management

Resourcing

Second Day

5. Navigating FDA

Website Review

Investigator Operations Manual

Compliance Policy Guides and Program Manuals

6. Emerging Trends at the FDA

New compliance issues

Drug shortage crisis

Counterfeit drug issues and growing concerns

Biosimilar approval pathways

7. Drug Development and Approval Process

Drug Development QbD product development and design Risk analysis Post approval changes to process, methods etc.

Regulatory Filings Key elements of IND, NDA/ANDA applications and FDA expectations Electronic CTD format and content, most submitted through ESG (Electronic Submissions Gateway)

FDA Review and Approval Process

Post Approval Submissions

8. Successful Approaches to Compliance

Internal Auditing Procedure and Schedule

Gap Analysis Regulations, Guidances and Procedures

Remediation Plan CAPAs Change Control Process Assignment of resources to correct issues

Training Procedure and Curriculums

FDA communication Direct communication (emails, phone calls) Recalls Post approval submissions - annual reports, ADE reporting



9. Summary

Key Issues

Questions and resources

