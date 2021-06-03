New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CT Scanners Market, By Slice, By Modality, By Device Architecture, By Application, By End Users, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06089421/?utm_source=GNW



Global CT scanners market was valued at USD7.25 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at an impressive rate of 5.67% in the forecast period 2022-2026. The impressive CAGR can be attributed to the rising cardiovascular diseases, cancers and other neurological disorders. Moreover, CT scanners are also in demand for the post-interventional medical procedures, their importance for the post monitoring of medical implants and other anatomical confirmations supports the growth of the global CT scanners market in the future five years. CT scanners, work on the basic physics of radio-imaging that helps in visualizing the internal structure on a film. CT scanners are also used in paleoanthropological research for biomechanical study of bone distribution, reconstructing external morphology of different fossils and to study the brain morphology.

Global CT scanners market is segmented by slice, modality, device architecture, application, end users, and regional distribution. Based on slice the market is further segmented into 8-slice, 16-slice, 32-slice, 64-slice, 128-slice & above. 16-slice CT held the largest share of 34.99% in the market owing to the fact that 16-slice CT scanners are in high demand for the diagnostic procedures. Moreover, the applications of the 16- slice CT are expanded to wide horizons thus driving the growth of the market in the forecast years. 16 slice CT technology has exceptionally advanced and broadened the range of CT applications to include, angiography, cardiology, kidney stone evaluation, orthopedics, and more.

In the year 2020, COVID-19 virus spread across the world and the pandemic was influencing the market negatively in the first quarter of the year.Whole world observed the lockdown and markets suffered a setback because of it.



In the later half of the year, treatment plans and vaccination were introduced, and market has since recovered considerably.

Regionally, North America holds the largest market share of around 37.45% in 2020 and is expected to hold its position through 2026 in global CT scanners market. This can be attributed to the large number of population suffering from chronic diseases. Additionally, rapid technological advancements and inclination of people towards newer technologies coupled with demand for effective treatment procedures, accounts for the largest share of North America.

Some of the major competitors in the market are Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Medtronic, Plc., Shimadzu Corporation, Accuray Incorporated, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Carestream Health, Inc., Planmed Oy, Koning Corporation, Pointnix Co., Ltd., AB-CT - Advanced Breast-CT GmbH, Brainlab AG, among others. The companies are focusing on extensive research and developments activities to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include formation of alliances and partnerships. In July 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V. listed out COVID-19 ‘imaging cabins” for safer X-ray and CT scans during pandemic. This system features an independent control box in the control room which allows for remote access scanning.

