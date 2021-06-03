Outlook on the Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Nilfisk, Tennant and Karcher Among Others

Dublin, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market - Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial scrubbers and sweepers market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.16% during 2020-2026.

Food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, and hospitality are the key end-user segments in the market, accounting for approximately 40% of the commercial scrubbers and sweepers market share. Green cleaning technology is one of the key trends promoting the growth of the market.

This trend encourages vendors to develop and introduce sustainable cleaning technologies to meet the growing demand from end-user industries. In 2016, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) introduced an updated standard for silica dust exposure produced by the marine, concrete, glass, and construction industries. The health and safety association highly recommends the use of commercial scrubbers and sweepers. The implementation of robotic cleaning equipment is encouraging scrubber manufacturers to introduce advanced sweeper scrubbers in the market.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the commercial scrubbers and sweepers market during the forecast period:

Growing Demand for Green Cleaning Technologies

Availability of Robotic Cleaning Equipment

Increasing Investments in Research & Development

Increasing Demand for Cleanliness in Hospitality Industry

The report considers the present scenario of the global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market and its market dynamics for 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market Segmentation

Scrubbers accounted for the largest segment comprising over 57% of the market share in 2020. Commercial scrubbers are further segmented into walk-behind, stand-on, and ride-on variants by operation type. Walk-behind commercial scrubbers dominate around 52% of the market share in 2020. The commercial walk-behind scrubber machines are eco-friendly and reduce the use of harmful chemicals. Some of the major brands that manufacture commercial walk-behind scrubbers are Nilfisk, Karcher, Comac, Bissell, Hawk, Sanitaire, and Clarke. Companies such as IPC Eagle and Tomcat manufacture green cleaning devices. Green cleaning ensures a reduced impact on human health and the environment.

With innovations in battery technology, the demand for battery-powered scrubbers and sweepers is expected to grow during the forecast period. The industrial and commercial floor cleaning machine manufacturers adopt lithium-ion batteries due to their higher productivity, longer runtime, zero maintenance, and lesser charging time. The advancements in battery technology increase the runtime and reduce the charging time, driving the growth in the adoption and usage of battery-powered equipment.

Contract cleaners form the largest segment for commercial scrubbers and sweepers, with approximately 14% of the market share in 2020. Globally, contract cleaners form the most potential segment for commercial scrubbers and sweepers. The rising trend of hiring professional cleaning services to maintain commercial spaces is expected to drive the market's growth.

The warehouse and distribution facilities accounted for the fastest-growing segment for commercial scrubbers and sweepers. The rising adoption of autonomous or robotic floor cleaning equipment in the sector primarily drives the market growth.

Segmentation by Products

Scrubbers Walk-Behind Ride-On Stand-On

Sweepers Walk-Behind Ride-On Manual

Others Combination Machines Single Disc

Power Battery Electrical Others

End-User Contract Cleaning Food & Beverage Manufacturing Retail & Hospitality Transportation & Travel Warehouse & Distribution Healthcare Education Government Chemical & Pharmaceutical Others



Insights by Geography

APAC is one of the fastest-growing regions in the global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market, at a CAGR of over 8% by 2026. Growth and investment opportunities from India, China, and Japan are major driving factors of the APAC market. Japan is considered the leading startup and technology ecosystem. A similar trend is also observed in the commercial cleaning industry. The commercial cleaning equipment market is increasingly shifting towards the adoption of robotics, smart, and IoT technologies.

Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Benelux Nordics

APAC China Japan Australia South Korea India Indonesia Singapore

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Columbia

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Turkey



Vendor Landscape

Nilfisk, Tennant, Alfred Karcher, Hako, and Factory Cat are major vendors in the global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market. Nilfisk and Tennant mainly produce high-end professional cleaning products, while Alfred Karcher produces high-end and mid-market products. Factory Cat focuses on mid-market products and claims to be the fastest-growing company in mid-market professional cleaning products.

Cleaning Technology Group, based in Cincinnati, has introduced commercial sweepers with increased automation technologies and sophisticated filtrations systems to be used for critical cleaning. Cool Clean Technology LLC has introduced CO2 cleaning technology that can eliminate the use of water. Walmart, the largest retailer by revenue, deployed 360 floor-scrubbing robots armed with computer vision and AI technology across hundreds of stores in collaboration with San Diego-based AI company Brain Corporation.

Key Vendors

Nilfisk

Tennant

Karcher

Hako Group

Factory Cat

Other Prominent Vendors

Powr-Flite

Numatic

Amano

Taski

Bucher Industries

IPC Solutions

Cleanfix

Industrial Cleaning Equipment (ICE)

NSS Enterprises

Wetrok

Bortek Industries

Comac

Tornado Industries

Fimap

Hefei GAOMEI

Cimel

Gadlee

Guangzhou Baiyun Cleaning Tools

Pacific Floorcare

Eureka

Boss Cleaning Equipment

Hefter Cleantech

Chaobao Cleaning Products

Proquip

RCM

Lavor

Polivac

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the commercial scrubbers and sweepers market?

2. Which segment accounted for the largest scrubbers and sweepers market share?

3. What is the demand for green cleaning products?

4. Who are the major players in the market?

5. What are the key trends in the commercial scrubbers and sweepers market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Demand for Green Cleaning Technologies

8.2 Availability of Robotic Cleaning Equipment

8.3 Growing Inclination Toward Sustainability

8.4 Growing Demand in Warehouse And Distribution Facilities



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growing Investments in Research & Development

9.2 Growing Demand for Cleanliness in Hospitality Industry

9.3 Stringent Regulations to Maintain Cleanliness and Employee Safety

9.4 Higher Efficiency and Cost-Effectiveness Than Manual Cleaning



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Growing Number of Rental Agencies

10.2 Low-Cost Labor In Developing Countries

10.3 Longer Replacement Cycles

10.4 Low Industrialization and Penetration In Underdeveloped And Emerging Nations



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview



13 Scrubbers



14 Sweepers



15 Others



16 Power



17 End-Users

18 Geography



19 North America



20 Europe



21 APAC



22 Middle East & Africa



23 Latin America



24 Competitive Landscape



25 Key Company Profiles

26 Other Prominent Vendors

27 Report Summary



28 Quantitative Summary



29 Appendix

