Global photolithography equipment market is expected to reach USD18.51 billion by 2026

The industries are progressively receiving diverse types of photolithography equipments specified typically for each use, with growing technology requirements, for example, EUV, DUV, I-Line, ArF, ArFi, KrF.

The global photolithography equipment market can be segmented based on the type, wavelength, device wavelength, end-use, application, region and company.Based on type, the market can be segmented into EUV, DUV, I-Line, ArF, ArFi, and Kr.



EUV is expected to lead the market owing to its increasing demand from the semiconductor industry as EUV chips are the most preferred due to their precision.

Based on wavelength, photolithography equipment can be divided into 370nm-270nm, 270nm-170nm, 170nm-1nm.The 170nm–1nm segment of the global photolithography equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This wavelength is used to produce negative AND (NAND) logic gates and dynamic random-access memory (DRAM).It allows semiconductor manufacturers to produce memory chips at low costs.



Among different types of photolithography equipment used, EUV majorly uses this wavelength to manufacture semiconductor devices.

Based on light sources, the global photolithography equipment market has been classified into mercury lamps, excimer lasers, fluorine lasers, and laser-produced plasmas.The booming market for EUV photolithography equipment drives the demand for laser-produced plasma light sources.



Laser-produced plasmas are preferred in newly inaugurated EUV photolithography equipment because they offer highly improved wavelengths of up to 1 nm.

ASML, Canon, Nikon, EV Group, Global Foundries, and Eulithia AG are some of the leading players which are operating in the global photolithography equipment market. ASML here plays a role of a monopoly market contributing to the highest share of 91.6% in the market with its major customers being Samsung, Intel, and TSMC. ASML has been the key market player for the past 10 years and is expected to lead the market in the future as well on account of its high reliability and importer satisfaction. These companies are launching highly reliable photolithography techniques with progressive instruction sets, technologically advanced light beam techniques with high frequency, accuracy, and precision. The companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as new product launches and merges & collaborations to boost their shares in the market and meet consumer demands.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global photolithography equipment market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global photolithography equipment market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To define, classify and forecast the global photolithography equipment market based on type, wavelength, device wavelength, end-use, application, region, and company.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, and based on end-use sector by segmenting global photolithography equipment market into two sectors, namely, Front-End and Back-End.

• To analyze and forecast the market size, in terms of regions.

• To identify the drivers and challenges for the global photolithography equipment market.

• To strategically profile leading players in the market which are driving the innovation and technological advancements in the global photolithography equipment market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global photolithography equipment market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Photolithography Equipment Market, By Type:

o EUV

o DUV

o I-line

o ArF

o ArFi

o KrF

• Global Photolithography Equipment Market, By Wavelength:

o 370nm-270nm

o 270nm-170nm

o 170nm-1nm

• Global Photolithography Equipment Market, By Device Wavelength:

o Mercury Lamps

o Flourine Lamps

o Excimer Lasers

o Lased Produced Plasma

• Global Photolithography Equipment Market, By End-Use:

o IDMs

o Foundries

• Global Photolithography Equipment Market, By Application:

o Front End

o Back End

• Global Photolithography Equipment Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Singapore

o Europe

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• United Kingdom

o North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

o Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• South Africa

o South America

• Argentina

• Columbia

• Brazil



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global photolithography equipment market.

Voice of Customer: Brand Awareness, Brand Satisfaction, and Price are the major factors affecting decision related to the global photolithography equipment market for various users, globally.



