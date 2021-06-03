U.A.E. Facility Management Markets 2021-2030: Property, Cleaning, Security, Catering, Support, Environment Management

Dublin, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.A.E. Facility Management Market Research Report: By Service, End User, Mode, Type - Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.A.E. facility management market is set to grow to $39,680.8 million by 2030 from $14,360.2 million in 2020, at a 10.8% CAGR between 2021 and 2030.

One of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, the U.A.E. charms travelers with its modern skyscrapers, rich culture, desert experience, shopping festivals, lavish lifestyle, and hair-raising theme parks.

This is because seeing the rising number of globetrotters in the country, new hotels and resorts, shopping malls, and tourist attractions are being developed. After being commissioned, these places require regular repair and maintenance and an array of other supportive services to stay in prime condition and keep attracting visitors. In this regard, the U.A.E. facility management market is also being by the surge in commercial and residential construction activities, in preparation for the Dubai Expo 2020 event.

As was the case around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.A.E. was characterized by widespread lockdowns. As a result of the shutting down of most of the commercial and industrial spaces, the U.A.E. facility management market was negatively impacted, as the demand for services declined massively. Moreover, the service technicians faced difficulties in reaching end users due to the movement restrictions.

U.A.E. Facility Management Market Segmentation Analysis

In the coming years, the cleaning category will grow the fastest in the U.A.E. facility management market, based on service. Due to COVID-19, the awareness of general hygiene has increased, as maintaining clean facilities is being considered as one of the best ways of keeping the infection at bay. As a result, the demand for cleaning services is rising in commercial and industrial settings.

The business and corporate division dominated the U.A.E. facility management market in the past, on the basis of end user. Dubai aims to be a smart city by 2021, which has led to the proliferation of information technology (IT) and consulting firms. Due to this and the country's economic diversification initiatives, many new office complexes have been constructed in the country, which has pushed the demand for facility management services in this sector.

In the near future, the higher CAGR, of 11.8%, in the mode segment of the U.A.E. facility management market is predicted to be seen in the outsourced bifurcation. Owing to the increasing awareness of the benefits of outsourcing such operations, including reduced operational costs and freedom to focus on their core business area, industrial and commercial firms are hiring third-party service providers.

The soft services bifurcation of the type segment will continue to hold the larger share in the U.A.E. facility management market throughout this decade. Services such as building security, landscaping, cleaning, catering, office decoration, and office relocation are considered non-essential, but they are important for increasing overall productivity and employee satisfaction. Thus, as these services are of direct benefit to the workforce, they continue to be demanded frequently.

Till now, the higher revenue in the U.A.E. facility management market has been contributed by the private sector on account of the realization of the benefits of outsourcing such services by private companies. Moreover, the number of such firms is rapidly rising in the country, as the government is supporting various industries to reduce its dependence on the oil trade.

Market Dynamics

Trends

Surge in demand for cleaning services

Drivers

Growing tourism industry

Increasing investments in construction sector

Restraints

Inflationary pressure on the facility management service industry

Workforce management

Opportunities

Upcoming major projects and events in the country

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Service

4.1.2 By End User

4.1.3 By Mode

4.1.4 By Type

4.1.5 By Sector

Chapter 5. U.A.E. Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6. List of Mega Projects

Chapter 7. Key Facility Management Players and Projects

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Key Players and Their Offerings

8.2 List of Other Market Players

8.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players

8.3.1 Geographic Expansions

8.3.2 Client Wins

8.3.3 Service Launches

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Adeeb Electrical & Electronic Services Co. L.L.C.

AG Facilities Solution L.L.C.

Al Shirawi FM L.L.C.

Blue Diamond Facilities Management LLC

Deyaar Development PJSC

EFS Facilities Services Group Limited

Ejadah Asset Management Group L.L.C.

Emrill Services L.L.C.

Engie Cofely

Etisalat Facilities Management LLC

Farnek Services L.L.C.

Imdaad L.L.C.

Reliance Facilities Management

ServeU Facilities Management L.L.C.

Tafawuq Facility Management L.L.C.

Transguard Group L.L.C.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hekzv7



