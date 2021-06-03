Global Building Information Modeling Market (2020 to 2025) - Increasing Demand of Green Infrastructures and Buildings Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Information Modeling Market Research Report by Project Phase (Construction, Operation, and Pre-Construction), by End-User (Builders & Contractors, Construction Managers, and Engineers & Architects), by Deployment - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Building Information Modeling Market is expected to grow from USD 8,067.35 Million in 2020 to USD 16,350.32 Million by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Building Information Modeling to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Project Phase, the Building Information Modeling Market is examined across Construction, Operation, and Pre-Construction.

Based on End-User, the Building Information Modeling Market is examined across Builders & Contractors, Construction Managers, and Engineers & Architects.

Based on Deployment, the Building Information Modeling Market is examined across On-Cloud and On-Premise.

Based on Geography, the Building Information Modeling Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Building Information Modeling Market including Archidata Inc., Asite Ltd., Autodesk, Inc., Aveva, Beck Technology, Ltd., Bentley Systems, Inc., Cadsoft, Computers and Structures, Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Intergraph Corporation, Nemetschek SE, RIB Software AG, Robert Mcneel & Associates, and Trimble Navigation Limited.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Building Information Modeling Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Building Information Modeling Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Building Information Modeling Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Building Information Modeling Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Building Information Modeling Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Building Information Modeling Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Building Information Modeling Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Need to optimize construction project performance and increased productivity

5.1.1.2. Enhanced communication and coordination across complete asset lifecycle management process

5.1.1.3. Government mandates supporting the use of BIM

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Expensive BIM software and associated high training costs

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing demand of green infrastructures and buildings

5.1.3.2. Need for the integrated process for designing, collaboration, and coordination in the architecture, engineering and construction industry

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Limited information and know-how about BIM

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Building Information Modeling Market, By Project Phase

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Construction

6.3. Operation

6.4. Pre-Construction



7. Global Building Information Modeling Market, By End-User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Builders & Contractors

7.3. Construction Managers

7.4. Engineers & Architects



8. Global Building Information Modeling Market, By Deployment

8.1. Introduction

8.2. On-Cloud

8.3. On-Premise



9. Americas Building Information Modeling Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. South Korea

10.10. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis

12.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

12.5. Competitive Scenario

12.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.5.4. Investment & Funding

12.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Archidata Inc.

13.2. Asite Ltd.

13.3. Autodesk, Inc.

13.4. Aveva

13.5. Beck Technology, Ltd.

13.6. Bentley Systems, Inc.

13.7. Cadsoft

13.8. Computers and Structures, Inc.

13.9. Dassault Systemes SE

13.10. Intergraph Corporation

13.11. Nemetschek SE

13.12. RIB Software AG

13.13. Robert Mcneel & Associates

13.14. Trimble Navigation Limited



14. Appendix

