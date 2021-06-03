New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hospital Market, By Ownership, By Type, By Type of Services, By Bed Capacity, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036631/?utm_source=GNW



Global Hospital Market stood at USD4207.46 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing geriatric population suffering from various chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, renal disorders, among others. This in turn has increased the patient pool requiring treatment. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditures by different governments across the globe coupled with the penetration of large hospital chains is expected to foster the market growth over the next few years. Furthermore, increasing awareness and advancements pertaining to diagnostic technologies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth through 2026.



Global hospital market has been segmented based on ownership, type, type of services, bed capacity, region, and company.Based on ownership, global hospital market is categorized into public and private.



The private hospitals segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the growing privatization across the hospital industry especially in the United States and United Kingdom. Also, private hospitals offer better patient care facilities and personalized treatment thereby driving the segmental growth.



The outpatient services segment is expected to witness a growth of 7.55% during the forecast period. Outpatient services include medical procedures, tests, services, among others which can be provided to the patient and does not involve an overnight hospital stay. Additionally, shorter patient stay, and high costs incurred with inpatient services are further expected to fuel the growth of outpatient services segment. Besides, growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures and advancements in surgical equipment and devices are further supporting the growth of outpatient services segment.



Based on regional distribution, North America held the largest market share in 2020.This can be attributed to the large patient pool suffering from chronic diseases.



Additionally, growing burden of different cancers and cardiovascular diseases in the region further supports the market growth.The region has well-developed healthcare infrastructure and the investments in the healthcare and medical sectors are also high.



Additionally, rapid technological advancements and inclination of people towards newer technologies coupled with demand for effective treatment procedures, accounts for the largest share of North America.



The spread of COVID-19 has significantly increased the demand for developing hospital networks in different countries around the globe.The pandemic has illustrated that there is a dire need of building new hospital facilities with COVID-19 care services, especially in countries which are badly hit by the pandemic.



Also, an increase in demand for hospital beds is observed. Hence, the new hospitals that are being developed should have the availability of a large number of hospital beds.



The leading players of the global hospital market are Ramsay Health Care Limited, Community Health Systems, Inc., Spire Healthcare Group plc, Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Universal Health Services, Inc., IHH Healthcare Berhad, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Fresenius SE & Co., KGaA, and Netcare Limited. The inter-company competition keeps on increasing in accordance with the market which in turn leads to innovations in technology, thereby increasing the customer satisfaction on a global level.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze historical growth in market size of global hospital market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global hospital market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global hospital market based on ownership, type, type of services, bed capacity, company, and region.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global hospital market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new service launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global hospital market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global hospital market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global hospital market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Hospitals & Clinics

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to hospitals

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global hospital market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Hospital Market, By Ownership:

o Public

o Private

• Global Hospital Market, By Type:

o General

o Specialty

o Multi- Specialty

• Global Hospital Market, By Type of Services:

o In-Patient Services

o Out-Patient Services

• Global Hospital Market, By Bed Capacity:

o Up to 100 beds

o 100-500 beds

o Above 500 beds

• Global Hospital Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

o South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global hospital market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

