Worldwide Heat Transfer Fluids Industry to 2025 - by Type, Product, Industry and Geography

Dublin, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat Transfer Fluids Market Research Report by Type, by Industry - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market is expected to grow from USD 3,804.95 Million in 2020 to USD 5,283.53 Million by the end of 2025.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Heat Transfer Fluids to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Type, the Heat Transfer Fluids Market is examined across Glycols, Ionic Fluids, Mineral Oils, Molten Salts, Nanofluids, and Silicones & Aromatics.
- Based on Product, the Heat Transfer Fluids Market is examined across Flushing Fluid, Glycol based Heat Transfer Fluids, High-Temperature Heat Transfer Fluids, Low Conductivity Heat Transfer Fluids, and Low-Temperature Heat Transfer Fluids.
- Based on Industry, the Heat Transfer Fluids Market is examined across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Chemical Processing, Food Processing & Packaging, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, and Renewable Energy.
- Based on Geography, the Heat Transfer Fluids Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market including Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Clariant AG, Dalian Richfortune chemicals Co. Ltd, Dow Inc., DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Global Heat Transfer Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, LANXESS Corporation, Paratherm Corp., Phillips 66 Company, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Schultz Canada chemicals Ltd., Solvay S.A., and Suncor Energy Inc..
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Heat Transfer Fluids Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing demand in chemical and automotive industry
5.1.1.2. Improved performance and elevated temperature controlled properties
5.1.1.3. Growing natural gas production and demand for heat exchangers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Safety risk due to inflammable property
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Emerging economies with the development in metal processing and solar power
5.1.3.2. Development of bio-based heat transfer fluid
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Fluctuating and increasing raw material prices
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market, By Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Glycols
6.3. Ionic Fluids
6.4. Mineral Oils
6.5. Molten Salts
6.6. Nanofluids
6.7. Silicones & Aromatics
7. Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market, By Product
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Flushing Fluid
7.3. Glycol based Heat Transfer Fluids
7.4. High-Temperature Heat Transfer Fluids
7.5. Low Conductivity Heat Transfer Fluids
7.6. Low-Temperature Heat Transfer Fluids
8. Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market, By Industry
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Aerospace & Defense
8.3. Automotive & Transportation
8.4. Chemical Processing
8.5. Food Processing & Packaging
8.6. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
8.7. Oil & Gas
8.8. Renewable Energy
9. Americas Heat Transfer Fluids Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Fluids Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. South Korea
10.10. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Heat Transfer Fluids Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis
12.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis
12.5. Competitive Scenario
12.5.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.5.4. Investment & Funding
12.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Arkema S.A.
13.2. BASF SE
13.3. Bharat Petroleum Corporation
13.4. Chevron Corporation
13.5. Clariant AG
13.6. Dalian Richfortune chemicals Co. Ltd
13.7. Dow Inc.
13.8. DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC
13.9. Eastman Chemical Company
13.10. Exxon Mobil Corporation
13.11. Global Heat Transfer Ltd.
13.12. Huntsman Corporation
13.13. Indian Oil Corporation Limited
13.14. LANXESS Corporation
13.15. Paratherm Corp.
13.16. Phillips 66 Company
13.17. Royal Dutch Shell PLC
13.18. Schultz Canada chemicals Ltd.
13.19. Solvay S.A.
13.20. Suncor Energy Inc.
14. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/csacb