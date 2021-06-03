Worldwide Heat Transfer Fluids Industry to 2025 - by Type, Product, Industry and Geography

Dublin, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat Transfer Fluids Market Research Report by Type, by Industry - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market is expected to grow from USD 3,804.95 Million in 2020 to USD 5,283.53 Million by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Heat Transfer Fluids to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the Heat Transfer Fluids Market is examined across Glycols, Ionic Fluids, Mineral Oils, Molten Salts, Nanofluids, and Silicones & Aromatics.

Based on Product, the Heat Transfer Fluids Market is examined across Flushing Fluid, Glycol based Heat Transfer Fluids, High-Temperature Heat Transfer Fluids, Low Conductivity Heat Transfer Fluids, and Low-Temperature Heat Transfer Fluids.

Based on Industry, the Heat Transfer Fluids Market is examined across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Chemical Processing, Food Processing & Packaging, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, and Renewable Energy.

Based on Geography, the Heat Transfer Fluids Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market including Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Clariant AG, Dalian Richfortune chemicals Co. Ltd, Dow Inc., DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Global Heat Transfer Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, LANXESS Corporation, Paratherm Corp., Phillips 66 Company, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Schultz Canada chemicals Ltd., Solvay S.A., and Suncor Energy Inc..



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Heat Transfer Fluids Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand in chemical and automotive industry

5.1.1.2. Improved performance and elevated temperature controlled properties

5.1.1.3. Growing natural gas production and demand for heat exchangers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Safety risk due to inflammable property

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Emerging economies with the development in metal processing and solar power

5.1.3.2. Development of bio-based heat transfer fluid

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Fluctuating and increasing raw material prices

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market, By Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Glycols

6.3. Ionic Fluids

6.4. Mineral Oils

6.5. Molten Salts

6.6. Nanofluids

6.7. Silicones & Aromatics



7. Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market, By Product

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Flushing Fluid

7.3. Glycol based Heat Transfer Fluids

7.4. High-Temperature Heat Transfer Fluids

7.5. Low Conductivity Heat Transfer Fluids

7.6. Low-Temperature Heat Transfer Fluids



8. Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market, By Industry

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Aerospace & Defense

8.3. Automotive & Transportation

8.4. Chemical Processing

8.5. Food Processing & Packaging

8.6. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

8.7. Oil & Gas

8.8. Renewable Energy



9. Americas Heat Transfer Fluids Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Fluids Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. South Korea

10.10. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Heat Transfer Fluids Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis

12.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

12.5. Competitive Scenario

12.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.5.4. Investment & Funding

12.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Arkema S.A.

13.2. BASF SE

13.3. Bharat Petroleum Corporation

13.4. Chevron Corporation

13.5. Clariant AG

13.6. Dalian Richfortune chemicals Co. Ltd

13.7. Dow Inc.

13.8. DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC

13.9. Eastman Chemical Company

13.10. Exxon Mobil Corporation

13.11. Global Heat Transfer Ltd.

13.12. Huntsman Corporation

13.13. Indian Oil Corporation Limited

13.14. LANXESS Corporation

13.15. Paratherm Corp.

13.16. Phillips 66 Company

13.17. Royal Dutch Shell PLC

13.18. Schultz Canada chemicals Ltd.

13.19. Solvay S.A.

13.20. Suncor Energy Inc.



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/csacb