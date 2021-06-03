New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market, By Technology, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020703/?utm_source=GNW



Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market stood at USD852.62 million in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 9.12% until 2026. Growth in the Broadcasting Transmitter Market is driven by their widespread usage in a variety of applications, from radio and TV to electronic devices, such as wireless internet routers. Broadcasting transmitters are mainly of two types, FM Radio Transmitters and Television Transmitters. The continuous development of the broadcast technology has resulted in a considerable increase in the capacity of the transmitted bandwidth which is likely to create an opportunity for the Broadcasting Transmitter Market in the future. The technological advancement in the Broadcasting Transmitters has enabled many more services such as better picture quality and improved coverage of entertainment programs and sports across the world. Increase in the number of digital channels and growing adoption of advanced broadcasting equipment like video recorders and broadcasting cameras with up to 8K video quality in sports coverage and about 4K in news coverage is anticipated to act as a catalyst for the growth of the Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market.



Based on technology, the market can be segmented into Analog and Digital.Analog technology dominated the market in 2020 as analog broadcasting transmitters are used frequently due to their outstanding efficiency, compact design and minimal operational costs.



Moreover, Digital technology is expected to witness growth through 2026 because it offers better viewing experience compared to analog with no signal loss.

Based on application, the market can be bifurcated into FM Radio Transmitter and Television Transmitter.The FM Radio Transmitter segment dominated the market in 2020 as the FM Radio Transmitters can broadcast programs to the static audio source such as a television or a computer at home as well as to the portable radios.



FM Radio transmitters can easily be plugged into any device’s charging point or earphone socket and then transmit the music being played on the chosen FM radio frequency.The user can simply tune in via the car radio.



FM Radio transmitters are wireless device and are compatible with all cars but they have poor sound quality and interferences.



On the basis of region, North America held the largest share in the Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market in 2020 and is expected to maintain the market dominance during the forecast period owing to the presence of major players and large urban population in the region. Some of the major players in the Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market include NEC Corporation, Broadcast Electronics, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., Plisch GmbH, Gospell Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, GatesAir, Inc, Beijing BBEF Electronics Group Co., Ltd., Egatel S.L. etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



