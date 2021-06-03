Dividend Declaration

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

3 June 2021

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Interim Capital Dividend on Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company") are pleased to declare an interim capital dividend of 4 pence per Ordinary Share for the year to 31 December 2021, to be paid on 25 June 2021.

The ex-dividend date is 10 June 2021.

The record date for the dividend is 11 June 2021.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk