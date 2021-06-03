U.S. Influenza (Flu) Vaccines Market Report 2021: US Rises to Become Largest Influenza Vaccines Market - Market Size to Cross US$ 5.5 Billion by 2028

Dublin, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Influenza (Flu) Vaccines Market - Growth, Demand, Trends, Opportunity, Forecasts (2021 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States influenza vaccines market size to cross US$ 5.5 Billion by 2028.

This new market report presents an inclusive study of the entire United States influenza vaccines market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the United States influenza vaccines market.

The report also provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2015 - 2020 and an illustrative forecast to 2028 covering key market aspects like market value and volume for influenza vaccines.

Some of the Major Factors Contributing to the Growth of the Market:

The Surge in the COVID-19 Pandemic

Increased Disease Awareness

Introduction of the Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccines

Increasing Research and Development

Expanded Recommendations by Governmental and Advisory Bodies to be Vaccinated against Influenza Vaccines

Key Highlights:

The United States Rises to Become Largest Influenza Vaccines Market

The Demand for the Flu Vaccine is Expected to Increase in the Forecast Period Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic Surge

EpiVax to Design Antigens for Next-Generation Flu Vaccine

Versatope Therapeutics, Inc Awarded a Contract worth up to US$17.9 Million from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

This Comprehensive U.S Influenza Vaccines Report Provides:

The Market Size of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market with Seven Years Forecast

Evaluates the United States Overall Persons Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines with Seven Years Forecast

Scrutinizes the United States Children Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines with Seven Years Forecast

Studies the United States Adults Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines with Seven Years Forecast

Delivers Comprehensive Insights on the Latest Pricing Trends and Analysis

Covers a Broad Analysis of the US Influenza Vaccines Production, Supply, and Allocation (By Companies)

Delivers a Complete Outline of the US Influenza Vaccines Distribution and Demand

Studies the Latest Effectiveness of the Influenza Vaccines in the United States

Thoroughly Assessment of the Rapid Diagnostic Testing for the Management of Influenza

Meticulously Assesses of the Distribution Channel and Technique of the Influenza Vaccination in the United States

Detailed Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

Features Reimbursement Patterns of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

Tracks Competitive Developments, Approaches, Recent Industry Developments, Mergers & Acquisitions. Collaboration, Distribution, Exclusive, and Licensing Agreement

An Insightful Investigation has been done on Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

Analyses the Most Recent Clinical Trials of the Influenza Vaccines between 2019 and 2020

Delivers an In-Depth Analysis of Evolving Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

A Comprehensive List of the Key Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Vaccines Portfolio, Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Influenza Vaccines Market Value, and Recent Development

An Insightful Analysis of the Emerging Players Along with the Analysis of their Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Phase, Platform Technology, and Recent Development

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. United States Influenza Vaccines Market Size and Forecasts (2015 - 2028)

3. United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines (2015 - 2028)

3.1 Number of Children Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines

3.2 Number of Adults Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines

4. Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

5. United States Influenza Vaccines Pricing Trends & Analysis

6. United States Influenza Vaccines Production, Supply, and Allocation (By Companies)

7. United States Influenza Vaccines Distribution & Demand (2010 - 2021)

8. Effectiveness of Influenza Vaccines in the United States (2004 - 2021)

9. Rapid Diagnostic Testing for the Management of Influenza

10. Distribution Channel and Technique of Influenza Vaccination in the United States

11. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

12. Regulatory Framework of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

13. Major Deals and Agreement Happenings in the Influenza Vaccines Market

13.1 Merger & Acquisitions

13.2 Collaboration Deal

13.3 Licensing Agreement

13.4 Exclusive Agreement

13.5 Distribution Agreement

14. Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

15. Influenza Vaccines Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company & Country

15.1 Year 2020

15.2 Year 2019

16. Key Players Analysis

16.1 Sanofi Pasteur

16.1.1 Business Overview

16.1.2 Influenza Vaccines Portfolio

16.1.3 Influenza Vaccines Sales Value Analysis

16.1.4 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

16.1.5 Recent Development

16.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

16.3 Seqirus

16.4 AstraZeneca

17. Emerging Players

17.1 Novavax

17.1.1 Business Overview

17.1.2 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

17.1.3 Recent Development

17.2 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

17.3 Medicago

17.4 Moderna Inc

17.5 Pneumagen

17.6 Altimmune

17.7 Daiichi Sankyo

17.8 FluGen

17.9 Imutex

17.10 EpiVax

17.11 Versatope Therapeutics, Inc

