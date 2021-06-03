U.S. Influenza (Flu) Vaccines Market Report 2021: US Rises to Become Largest Influenza Vaccines Market - Market Size to Cross US$ 5.5 Billion by 2028

Dublin, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Influenza (Flu) Vaccines Market - Growth, Demand, Trends, Opportunity, Forecasts (2021 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States influenza vaccines market size to cross US$ 5.5 Billion by 2028.
This new market report presents an inclusive study of the entire United States influenza vaccines market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the United States influenza vaccines market.
The report also provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2015 - 2020 and an illustrative forecast to 2028 covering key market aspects like market value and volume for influenza vaccines.
Some of the Major Factors Contributing to the Growth of the Market:
- The Surge in the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Increased Disease Awareness
- Introduction of the Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccines
- Increasing Research and Development
- Expanded Recommendations by Governmental and Advisory Bodies to be Vaccinated against Influenza Vaccines
Key Highlights:
- The United States Rises to Become Largest Influenza Vaccines Market
- The Demand for the Flu Vaccine is Expected to Increase in the Forecast Period Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic Surge
- EpiVax to Design Antigens for Next-Generation Flu Vaccine
- Versatope Therapeutics, Inc Awarded a Contract worth up to US$17.9 Million from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
This Comprehensive U.S Influenza Vaccines Report Provides:
- The Market Size of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market with Seven Years Forecast
- Evaluates the United States Overall Persons Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines with Seven Years Forecast
- Scrutinizes the United States Children Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines with Seven Years Forecast
- Studies the United States Adults Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines with Seven Years Forecast
- Delivers Comprehensive Insights on the Latest Pricing Trends and Analysis
- Covers a Broad Analysis of the US Influenza Vaccines Production, Supply, and Allocation (By Companies)
- Delivers a Complete Outline of the US Influenza Vaccines Distribution and Demand
- Studies the Latest Effectiveness of the Influenza Vaccines in the United States
- Thoroughly Assessment of the Rapid Diagnostic Testing for the Management of Influenza
- Meticulously Assesses of the Distribution Channel and Technique of the Influenza Vaccination in the United States
- Detailed Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market
- Features Reimbursement Patterns of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market
- Tracks Competitive Developments, Approaches, Recent Industry Developments, Mergers & Acquisitions. Collaboration, Distribution, Exclusive, and Licensing Agreement
- An Insightful Investigation has been done on Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development
- Analyses the Most Recent Clinical Trials of the Influenza Vaccines between 2019 and 2020
- Delivers an In-Depth Analysis of Evolving Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market
- A Comprehensive List of the Key Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Vaccines Portfolio, Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Influenza Vaccines Market Value, and Recent Development
- An Insightful Analysis of the Emerging Players Along with the Analysis of their Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Phase, Platform Technology, and Recent Development
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. United States Influenza Vaccines Market Size and Forecasts (2015 - 2028)
3. United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines (2015 - 2028)
3.1 Number of Children Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines
3.2 Number of Adults Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines
4. Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
5. United States Influenza Vaccines Pricing Trends & Analysis
6. United States Influenza Vaccines Production, Supply, and Allocation (By Companies)
7. United States Influenza Vaccines Distribution & Demand (2010 - 2021)
8. Effectiveness of Influenza Vaccines in the United States (2004 - 2021)
9. Rapid Diagnostic Testing for the Management of Influenza
10. Distribution Channel and Technique of Influenza Vaccination in the United States
11. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market
12. Regulatory Framework of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market
13. Major Deals and Agreement Happenings in the Influenza Vaccines Market
13.1 Merger & Acquisitions
13.2 Collaboration Deal
13.3 Licensing Agreement
13.4 Exclusive Agreement
13.5 Distribution Agreement
14. Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development
15. Influenza Vaccines Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company & Country
15.1 Year 2020
15.2 Year 2019
16. Key Players Analysis
16.1 Sanofi Pasteur
16.1.1 Business Overview
16.1.2 Influenza Vaccines Portfolio
16.1.3 Influenza Vaccines Sales Value Analysis
16.1.4 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development
16.1.5 Recent Development
16.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
16.3 Seqirus
16.4 AstraZeneca
17. Emerging Players
17.1 Novavax
17.1.1 Business Overview
17.1.2 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development
17.1.3 Recent Development
17.2 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
17.3 Medicago
17.4 Moderna Inc
17.5 Pneumagen
17.6 Altimmune
17.7 Daiichi Sankyo
17.8 FluGen
17.9 Imutex
17.10 EpiVax
17.11 Versatope Therapeutics, Inc
