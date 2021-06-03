New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infectious Disease Testing Market, By Product & Service, By Technology, By Disease, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916905/?utm_source=GNW



Global infectious disease testing market was valued at USD16753.39 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD27712.09 million in 2026 by registering a growing CAGR of around 8.27%. The global infectious disease testing market is driven by rising population having infectious diseases across the globe. Moreover, investments in healthcare infrastructure by governments across the globe is expected to fuel the growth of market during the forecast period. Also, increase in research and developmental activities in the healthcare sector is further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global infectious disease testing market is segmented based on product and service, technology, disease, end user, company, and region.Based on product and service, the market can be categorized into assays, kits, & reagents; instruments; services & software.



Out of which, the assays, kits, & reagents segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leading position in the market during the forecast period as well.This can be ascribed to ease of accessibility coupled with rising number of IDD tests that are being conducted.



In addition to this, the volume of IDD tests is growing primarily because of increasing geriatric population along with rising incidence of infectious diseases.Moreover, ongoing development of newer, faster, and more reliable products is further anticipated to boost the growth of segment over the coming years.



Along with that, the reagents are available in variety, which is further aiding the market growth.

Major players operating in the global infectious disease testing market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, DiaSorin S.p.A., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Quidel Corporation, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Johnson and Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cepheid Inc., Qiagen N.V., OraSure Technologies, Inc. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements, and new developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global infectious disease testing market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global infectious disease testing market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global infectious disease testing market based on product and service, technology, disease, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global infectious disease testing market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global infectious disease testing market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global infectious disease testing market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global infectious disease testing market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global infectious disease testing market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global infectious disease testing market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of hospitals/clinics across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals/clinics which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the hospitals/clinics and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global infectious disease testing market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Infectious disease testing hospitals/clinics, laboratories and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to infectious disease testing

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as hospitals/clinics, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global infectious disease testing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Infectious Disease Testing Market, By Product and Service:

o Assays, Kits, & Reagents

o Instruments

o Services & Software

• Global Infectious Disease Testing Market, By Technology:

o Molecular Diagnostics

o Immunoassay

o Microbiology

o Others

• Global Infectious Disease Testing Market, By Disease:

o Hepatitis

o Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

o Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

o Tuberculosis (TB)

o Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)

o Others

• Global Infectious Disease Testing Market, By End User:

o Hospital/Clinical Laboratories

o Diagnostic Reference Laboratories

o Academic/Research Institutes

o Others

• Global Infectious Disease Testing Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global infectious disease testing market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

