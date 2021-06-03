KKR Executive Ken Mehlman Joins UNCF Board of Directors

Washington, D.C., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) welcomed a new member to its board of directors as Ken Mehlman, partner, global head of public affairs and co-head of KKR Global Impact at global investment firm KKR, joined the ranks of the board on March 4, 2021.

Since joining KKR, Mehlman has architected the firm’s responsible investment efforts to create shared value for KKR investors and other stakeholders. He has also worked to identify investment opportunities by leveraging geopolitical, public policy and environmental, social and corporate governance trends. KKR Global Impact is the firm’s private market investing platform investing in commercial solutions to global challenges associated with climate change, lifelong learning, sustainable living and inclusive growth.

Mehlman has focused on purpose and equity throughout his career in government, politics, business and philanthropy. He spent a dozen years in national politics and government service, including as 62nd Chairman of the Republican National Committee and campaign manager of President George W. Bush's 2004 re-election campaign, the only Republican presidential campaign in 30 years to win the popular vote.

Mehlman also served in high level positions in Congress and the White House. He has a bachelor’s degree from Franklin & Marshall College and J.D. from Harvard Law School. Mehlman is a trustee of Mt. Sinai Hospital of New York, Franklin & Marshall College, Teach for America, UNCF and Seizing Every Opportunity (SEO). Mehlman was active in the successful efforts for marriage equality and employment non-discrimination and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

“UNCF’s historic mission has never been more urgent. I look forward to contributing to its critical work expanding educational opportunity and equity,” Mehlman said.

“We welcome Ken to the board of directors and look forward to working with him,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “Support from him and the other members of the board make our important work possible, and we appreciate all of their contributions to our critical mission.”

For more information about UNCF’s board, click here.

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.