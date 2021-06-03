A First for Canada: Grocery Heroes Day

TORONTO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 19 is Grocery Heroes Day in Canada. For the first time in the country, the grocery industry in conjunction with Grocery Business Magazine, has created this special tribute to acknowledge the integral efforts of grocery industry frontline employees and those who work in the food retail supply chain.



On July 19, food retailers, suppliers, and industry associations from across the country will celebrate their heroes throughout the industry with special events, public acknowledgements in retail flyers and other activities to mark the day.

The Government of Canada, provincial governments across the country and industry leaders are getting behind the initiative to recognize these frontline workers.

“This day recognizes all of the hard work that employees in the grocery industry have done to help feed Canadian families during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, along with premiers from Western Canada, are also celebrating the day.

“You’re all absolute champions and thank you for everything you do,” says Premier Ford.

“Our grocery retail frontline employees and the many who work in the food retail supply chain have truly been heroes throughout these challenging times,” says Diane J. Brisebois, president and CEO of the Retail Council of Canada. “We are proud to support Grocery Heroes Day and encourage all Canadians to set a few minutes aside on July 19th to thank our grocery employees from coast to coast.”

Michael Medline, president and CEO, Empire Company Limited and Sobeys Inc. says, "I think it is so important that we honour Canada’s incredible grocery and pharmacy industry workers every single day. These community champions continue to work tirelessly to provide Canadians with the food, medicine and essentials they need. From retail and warehouse workers to supplier partners and pharmacists – everyone across our sector has come together in the face of many unknowns. Canada’s Grocery Heroes made sure we did not have a countrywide food crisis in the midst of a global health crisis. Our entire team of 134,000 at Empire thanks you!”

Darrell Jones, president of Pattison Food Group, which operates several grocery brands in Western Canada, such as Save-On-Foods, Quality Foods, Nesters Market, Nature’s Fare Markets among others, says, “As a proud part of Canada’s grocery industry, we are thrilled to support Grocery Heroes Day. This day recognizes and celebrates the important contribution grocery workers across the country make to their communities every day. From all of us at the Pattison Food Group to all grocery workers in Canada, thank you.”

Anthony Longo, president and CEO of Longo’s, says that “at a time when many did their part by staying home, our team members did theirs by showing up every single day to help our guests with their grocery needs. Despite the hardships they faced during the pandemic, they continued to rise to the challenge and have earned the fill title of ‘hero.’ On Grocery Heroes Day, we are grateful and recognize each of your outstanding contributions toward our recovery.”

For more information about Grocery Heroes Day, visit groceryheroesday.ca.

Contacts:

Bill Ivany

Grocery Heroes Day Ambassador

billivany@grocerybusiness.ca

Mary Scianna

Editorial Director

Grocery Business Magazine

(905) 430-9990

marys@grocerybusiness.ca