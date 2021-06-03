iManage Adopts Microsoft Azure as Global Cloud Platform

CHICAGO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced its adoption of Microsoft Azure as the global platform for the iManage Cloud. iManage will also deepen and extend its integration with Microsoft 365, and take full advantage of key Microsoft Azure web services in areas like information protection, workflow, and security key management. iManage has also attained ‘co-sell ready’ status in the Microsoft Partner Program enabling Microsoft and iManage client teams to work more closely to deliver ‘Better Together’ integrated solutions that empower knowledge workers to achieve greater productivity, collaborate more effectively, and work more securely.



Standardizing on Azure delivers significant advantage to the iManage Cloud and builds upon iManage Cloud’s established reputation for scalability, resilience, agility, and capabilities across search, collaboration, and its zero-trust security model. Access to Microsoft’s global network of data centers will enable organizations using iManage Cloud to better address evolving data sovereignty concerns and privacy requirements, such as Brexit and GDPR. Customers will also benefit from enhanced iManage integration with services such as Azure Key services and Microsoft Information Protection (MIP). Enhanced Microsoft 365 integrations will enrich the co-authoring experience in iManage Work. iManage is also extending its policy-based security and threat detection/mitigation capabilities to Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft Teams.

“Deeper integration of iManage Cloud with Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 arms customers with greater flexibility and control over how their information is managed, used, and shared across the enterprise – ultimately driving greater impact of that knowledge to their businesses,” said Dan Carmel, Chief Product Officer, iManage. “Together, we help our mutual customers achieve more. We’re empowering knowledge workers in legal, financial and other regulated environments with high-impact solutions that free them to focus on high-value client work and make informed business decisions.

“Best-of-breed iManage capabilities, including advanced search, AI-based data extraction, and matter workspaces that are tightly integrated with Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, extend the value of Microsoft environments for our clients. Customers not only benefit from greater agility and simpler cloud adoption, but this close alignment opens new opportunities for customers and partners to build ‘Better Together’ solutions,” continued Carmel. “These solutions give knowledge workers the ability to work intuitively in a unified environment, with streamlined collaboration, fewer clicks, and added information protection – reducing enterprise risk while maximizing user productivity and truly making knowledge work.”

The iManage app for Teams will enable iManage search from inside Teams, content from iManage to be included in Teams communications, and Teams conversations and content to be filed in iManage workspaces, just as Outlook emails are today. This maintains a single source of truth for all content and communications specific to a given matter, project, or client. Unified search across all content speeds time to value while need-to-know security and policy-based governance ensures that Teams content is governed in accordance with internal, client, or project requirements.

“We are pleased to be working with iManage and to tap into their expertise gained over more than two decades of delivering work productivity solutions in highly regulated industries,” said Tyler Bryson, Corporate Vice President, US One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. “Working together helps us deliver on new opportunities that benefit from the full value of Microsoft Azure and Microsoft solutions with the strength and utility of iManage to help customers work better in the cloud.”

iManage solutions will be available via the Microsoft App store.

Follow iManage via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

Twitter: https://twitter.com/imanageinc

Blog: https://imanage.com/blog/

About iManage

iManage is the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Its intelligent, cloud-enabled, secure knowledge work platform enables organizations to uncover and activate the knowledge that exists inside their business content and communications. Advanced Artificial Intelligence and powerful document and email management create connections across data, systems, and people while leveraging the context of organizational content to fuel deep insights, informed business decisions, and collaboration. Underpinned by best-of-breed security and sophisticated workflows and governance approaches, iManage has earned its place as the industry standard by continually innovating to solve complex professional challenges and enabling better business outcomes for over one million professionals across 65+ countries. Visit www.imanage.com/ to learn more.